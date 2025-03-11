ETV Bharat / health

Fact Check: Is Sleep Deprivation Making Your Brain ‘Eat Itself’?

Your brain needs rest to stay healthy—here’s what happens when you don’t get enough sleep

CLAIM: Lack of sleep can cause the brain to “eat itself” FACT: Misleading. While sleep deprivation could lead brain disorder including Alzheimer’s, ‘brain eating itself’ is an oversimplification

First Check came across an Instagram post claiming that “lack of sleep causes your brain to eat itself”.

“Studies show that sleep deprivation causes your brain to 'clean up’ healthy cells, leading to long-term damage. Get your rest!,” reads the caption.

This claim is based on a 2017 study in The Journal of Neuroscience which investigated the effect of the lack of sleep on the brain of mice. Researchers at Marche Polytechnic University in Italy compared two groups of mice: one either slept normally or was kept awake for eight hours, while another group was deprived of sleep for five days in a row, amounting to a chronic sleep deprivation.

The study found that lack of sleep increases the activity of certain brain cells called microglia and astrocytes, which normally help clear out damaged neurons and waste. In the sleep-deprived mice, astrocytes became extra active, “eating up” more synapses than usual—a process known as synaptic pruning. While synaptic pruning is a normal function that helps the brain work properly, excessive pruning from prolonged sleep loss could contribute to neurodegenerative diseases over time.