Fact Check: Can Onion Tea Cleanse The Uterus?

No, there is no evidence. Fibroids and cysts are medical conditions that need proper diagnosis and treatment by a healthcare professional. While onions contain compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, there’s no evidence that onion tea can cure or prevent these conditions. A 2021 study found that onions may support reproductive health by improving fertility, boosting testosterone, and enhancing sperm and egg quality in animals. They may also help with PCOS and hormone balance. However, relying on such claims can delay proper medical care and worsen the condition.

Adding to this, the video promoting this claim isn’t even genuine. It features Deepak Chopra , an Indian-American author, but the footage has been manipulated using AI. The video shows clear signs of tampering, with poor lip-sync and mismatched audio, indicating that the voice and visuals do not align.

No, this is false. The concept of a “dirty” uterus is a misnomer. The uterus is a self-cleaning organ. It sheds its lining (endometrium) during menstruation . There’s no scientific basis for needing to “cleanse” it with onion tea or any other home remedy. In fact, douching or attempting to “cleanse” the vagina or uterus can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria and increase the risk of infections.

An Instagram post claims that drinking onion tea can cleanse the uterus, making it “dirt-free” and curing conditions like fibroids , cysts, and irregular periods. The video says you can add a sweetener of your choice, like honey. It also suggests Shilajit for similar benefits.

A social media post claims that onion tea can cleanse the uterus, make the uterus “dirt-free,” and cure various conditions. After fact checking, we found that this claim is false.

Maybe, but not directly. Irregular periods can have various causes, including hormonal imbalances, stress, and underlying medical conditions. While some anecdotal reports suggest that onion consumption might have a minor effect on menstrual cycles, there’s no strong scientific evidence to support this claim.

However, some animal studies have explored the effects of onions on reproductive health. A 2018 study on rats with PCOS found that Welsh onion (Allium fistulosum) extract helped improve ovarian function by balancing hormone levels, boosting oestrogen production, and supporting healthy ovarian activity. Similarly, a 2021 study showed that onion (Allium cepa) juice helped protect the reproductive health of female rat offspring from damage caused by maternal dexamethasone treatment. It improved hormone levels and reduced oxidative stress. Adding to these findings, a 2015 study found that quercetin, a compound in onions, can help relax the uterus and reduce contractions in rats. This suggests it may help with period pain, but we need more research to confirm its effects in humans.

Despite these findings, addressing irregular periods requires identifying the underlying cause, which may involve lifestyle changes, medication, or other medical interventions. Onion tea is unlikely to have a significant impact.

We got in touch with Dr Suneet Kaur Malhotra, Associate Director-Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Max Healthcare, New Delhi, to learn whether onion can regulate menstrual cycle. She clarifies, “There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that onion tea can regulate irregular periods. Irregular periods can have various underlying causes that require proper medical evaluation and treatment, not home remedies like onion tea.”

We spoke with Dr Ayush Heda, MD, DNB (Gynaecology), MCh, Fellow of the European Society of Gynaecologic Oncology, Berlin, for his expert opinion on onion tea for regulating periods. He says, “There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that onion tea can regulate irregular periods. Menstrual cycles are controlled by complex hormonal interactions, and drinking onion tea does not influence these hormones. Irregular periods can be caused by factors such as stress, hormonal imbalances, thyroid issues, or underlying medical conditions. It’s important to consult a doctor for proper evaluation and treatment rather than rely on home remedies like onion tea.”

We also spoke with Dr Anita Gupta, Gynaecologist and Associate Director at Fortis La Femme, New Delhi, to understand more about irregular periods. She explains, “When it comes to irregular menstrual cycles, the first step is to identify any underlying medical or gynaecological condition and address it accordingly. In many cases, hormonal tablets prescribed under the supervision of a gynaecologist can help regulate periods. For individuals approaching early menopause, hormonal therapy may also be beneficial in managing symptoms and cycle irregularities.”

Similarly, another post claims that tea made with lemon and onion can regulate periods and prevent early menopause, which is actually false.

Is Shilajit effective for cleansing the uterus?

No, it is not. Shilajit is a substance found in the Himalayas and other mountainous regions. While it contains some minerals and fulvic acid, there’s limited scientific evidence to support the broad range of health claims made about it, including its purported ability to “cleanse” the uterus or treat fibroids and cysts. However, some evidence suggests that Shilajit may have benefits for infertility. Despite this, it can also contain heavy metals and other contaminants, posing potential health risks. Therefore, it’s crucial to consult a doctor before using Shilajit or any other supplement.

What should we actually do for uterine health?

Maintaining good uterine health involves a combination of healthy habits and regular medical care. Here’s what you can do:

Healthy weight: Eat well, exercise regularly.

Eat well, exercise regularly. Good diet: Fruits, veggies, whole grains. Limit processed foods.

Fruits, veggies, whole grains. Limit processed foods. Regular exercise: Stay active.

Stay active. Safe sex: Use condoms.

Use condoms. Manage stress: Relax, de-stress.

Relax, de-stress. Regular check-ups: See your doctor.

See your doctor. Know your family history: Tell your doctor about any uterine conditions in your family.

Tell your doctor about any uterine conditions in your family. See a doctor for problems: Don’t ignore unusual bleeding or pain.

The claim that onion tea can cleanse the uterus is false. The uterus is a self-cleaning organ, and there’s no scientific evidence to support the use of onion tea or Shilajit for treating fibroids, cysts, or irregular periods. These conditions require proper medical attention. Relying on unproven remedies can be harmful and delay necessary treatment. If you have concerns about your reproductive health, consult a healthcare professional for accurate diagnosis and evidence-based treatment.

