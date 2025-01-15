ETV Bharat / health

Fact Check: Can Mustard Oil With Spices Heal Pain In Just 10 Days?

Not really. There’s no solid scientific evidence to back up the claim that applying these ingredients to the skin can significantly relieve pain.

Screenshot of the post claiming that heating mustard oil with ajwain, cloves, methi, and garlic and applying it to painful areas can heal pain in 10 days. (THIP Media)

A Threads post claims that boiling mustard oil with ajwain, cloves, methi, and garlic and applying it to painful areas can heal pain in 10 days.

A social media post claims that a mixture of mustard oil with spices can heal pain in just 10 days. After a thorough fact check, we found this claim to be mostly false.

We spoke with Dr Aryan Kumar Mohanty, Senior Resident in the Department of Orthopaedics at MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur, Odisha, for his expert opinion on the use of mustard oil with spices for pain relief. He says, “While mustard oil, ajwain, methi, cloves, and garlic are used in traditional remedies, there’s no solid evidence that they can heal pain in just 10 days. Mustard oil might help temporarily ease mild pain because of its warming effect, and the other ingredients have some anti-inflammatory properties. However, they don’t treat the underlying causes of pain. If you’re dealing with ongoing or severe pain, it’s best to see a doctor for proper treatment.”

Does this remedy work for all types of pain?

No, pain is complex. It can happen because of various causes, such as muscle strain, arthritis, nerve damage, or even internal organ issues. While this oil blend might provide temporary comfort for mild muscle aches due to its warming effect, it can’t address more serious or chronic pain. Conditions like arthritis or nerve pain often require professional medical treatment, which this remedy may not replace.

Is this remedy safe to use?

Generally, yes, but we advise caution. Applying warm mustard oil to the skin is usually safe for most people. However, it can cause irritation or allergic reactions in some individuals. Garlic and cloves, when used in large amounts, may lead to skin sensitivity or burns. Overheating the oil can also damage its beneficial properties and, if prepared incorrectly, might cause harm. Always test the mixture on a small patch of skin before using it more widely, and avoid applying it to broken skin or open wounds.

What are the proven ways to manage pain?

Consulting a healthcare professional is important. For muscle or joint pain, proven methods include physiotherapy, over-the-counter pain relievers, and topical analgesic creams. Chronic pain conditions may require a mix of medication, physical therapy, or psychological support. There is some evidence supporting natural remedies, like turmeric or omega-3 fatty acids, but these are more effective when consumed rather than applied to the skin.

We reached out to Dr Ubaid ur Rahman, General Physician at Holy Mission Clinic in New Delhi, for his insights on the ways to manage pain. He says, “To manage pain, proven methods include using over-the-counter painkillers, physiotherapy, and sometimes prescription medication. The right treatment depends on the cause of your pain, so it’s important to see a doctor who can guide you to the best solution for your situation.”

On a related note, we have debunked claims suggesting that tamarind seeds can cure arthritis, as there is no scientific evidence to support this.

THIP Media Take

The claim that a mixture of mustard oil and spices can heal pain in just 10 days is mostly false. Pain relief is complex and depends on the underlying cause, which this remedy does not address. For persistent or severe pain, it’s crucial to consult a healthcare professional and rely on proven treatment methods.