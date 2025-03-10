ETV Bharat / health

Fact Check: Can Burning Bay Leaves Cure Respiratory Diseases?

On a related note, there are claims that bay leaf, clove and lemon mouthwash can cure toothaches at home. But this claim lacks scientific evidence.

Bay leaves contain eugenol and cineole , which have some antimicrobial properties. However, these benefits apply when bay leaves are consumed or used in essential oils, not when burned. No scientific study supports the claim that burning them helps with respiratory diseases. Instead, practising lung exercises , such as deep breathing and diaphragmatic breathing, can help strengthen lung capacity and improve respiratory health.

No, this is false. Burning bay leaves releases smoke containing fine particles, carbon monoxide, and volatile compounds that can irritate the airways . For individuals with asthma or other lung conditions, inhaling smoke may trigger coughing, wheezing, and breathing difficulties.

A social media post claims that burning bay leaves can cure respiratory diseases. We fact checked this claim and found it to be false.

No, there is no strong evidence to support this claim. Some sources suggest that bay leaves contain linalool, a compound that has shown mild calming effects in animal studies, but its benefits in humans are not well-proven. Moreover, inhaling smoke is not the same as using essential oils in aromatherapy. In fact, smoke exposure can lead to headaches, throat irritation, and an increased heart rate—effects that contradict relaxation rather than promote it.

To effectively reduce stress, one should focus on proven methods such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, regular physical activity, and maintaining a healthy sleep routine. Aromatherapy with essential oils like lavender or chamomile, rather than burning leaves, may also help promote relaxation.

We reached out to Dr Almas Fatma, Diploma in Family Medicine, PG in Digital Health, General Physician from Navi Mumbai, to learn whether burning bay leaves can reduce stress and tension. She clarifies, “There’s no reliable evidence that burning bay leaves helps with stress or relaxation. While some compounds in bay leaves have been studied for their calming effects, that doesn’t mean inhaling smoke will have the same benefits. In reality, smoke can irritate the airways, cause discomfort, and even increase heart rate, which is the opposite of relaxation. If you’re looking to manage stress, proven methods like deep breathing, mindfulness, or regular exercise are much safer and more effective.”

Similarly, another home remedy claims that bay leaf powder can remove plaque and whiten teeth. But this is false.

Can bay leaf smoke cure or treat skin-related diseases?

No, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. Burning bay leaves produces smoke that contains fine particles and harmful compounds, which can irritate the skin rather than heal it.

Bay leaves do have some antioxidants and antimicrobial properties when used in extracts or essential oils. However, simply exposing the skin to smoke does not deliver these benefits. Instead, smoke can clog pores, cause dryness, and lead to irritation, especially for people with sensitive skin.

For healthy skin, it is better to follow a proper skincare routine, stay hydrated, eat a balanced diet, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and use dermatologist-approved treatments for skin conditions. Burning bay leaves is not a safe or effective way to treat skin diseases.

We spoke with Dr Ekansh Shekhar, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Trichologist, and Aesthetic Medicine Consultant based in Lucknow, to learn whether burning bay leaves can treat skin conditions. He explains, “There’s no scientific proof that burning bay leaves can treat skin diseases. While bay leaves do have some beneficial compounds, their smoke is more likely to cause harm than help. Smoke can irritate the skin, clog pores, and even trigger inflammation, especially for those with sensitive skin. Rather than relying on unproven remedies, it’s safer to stick to evidence-based skincare and consult a dermatologist for the right treatment.”

THIP Media Take

The claim that burning bay leaves can cure respiratory diseases is false. Inhaling any kind of smoke can harm the lungs rather than heal them. Additionally, the related claims about air purification, stress relief, and skin health also lack scientific backing. While bay leaves have some beneficial compounds, burning them does not offer any proven health benefits and may even pose risks. Safer alternatives should always be considered over such unproven remedies.

(Note: This story was first published by ThipMedia and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)