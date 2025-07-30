India’s First Menopause Wellness Festival ‘Fabulous Over Forty’ Launches In Mumbai This September | Soni Razdan, Tisca Chopra Will Get Candid About Their Journeys

On 15th September 2025, Fabulous Over Forty – The Wellness Festival, the country’s first large-scale menopause-focused summit will take place at The Lalit located near the international airport in Mumbai. This event marks a major cultural and healthcare shift, bringing menopause to the centre of public conversation in India. Curated by SheThePeople, a digital platform for women, Fabulous Over Forty is a bold and joyful experience that reclaims midlife for what it truly is: a time of transformation, strength, and personal power.

In India, millions of women go through perimenopause and menopause earlier, faster, and with less support than their Western counterparts. And yet, open discussion around it remains rare. This festival is about changing that... not with fear or shame, but with science, stories, support, and celebration.

New Wellness Experience

Fabulous Over Forty is not a clinical seminar but a vibrant, full-day festival that blends expertise with lived experience, offering both practical tools and emotional resonance. The program spans medical insight, personal storytelling, hands-on wellness, and community engagement.

Festival Highlights:

Expert-led panel discussions on hormone health, mental wellness, and ageing, featuring India’s top specialists Candid conversations from well-known voices including Tisca Chopra, Soni Razdan, Sudha Menon, and Dr. Sheetal Gagrani In-depth sessions with experts such as Nawaz Modi Singhania, Dr. Jaishree Sharad, and Dr. Nozer Sheriar Conversations around libido, bone density, mood shifts, body image, and more tackled with honesty and humour Live workshops, skincare and nutrition labs, and movement sessions Insights from leaders like Pinky Reddy, Geetanjali Kirloskar, Ruchita Dar Shah, and health coaches Shonali Sabherwal, Nicole Linhares Kedia, and Renu Rakheja

There will be breakout zones, shopping corners, and a nutritious lunch curated to foster comfort, curiosity, and connection. This summit offers Indian women the chance to access reliable information, meet experts face-to-face, and hear stories that reflect their own realities... something missing from mainstream narratives dominated by Western perspectives.

“For too long, menopause has been left out of public health conversations. We want to bring it out of the shadows and into the spotlight — not just as a health issue, but as a life stage full of power, potential, and purpose,” says Shaili Chopra, Founder of Gytree & SheThePeople.

India is home to over 150 million women currently navigating perimenopause or menopause, yet the systems built to support them are minimal. Fabulous Over Forty offers a much-needed space to feel informed, supported, and empowered — and to finally say, “I feel seen.” Whether you’re 35 and curious, 45 and adjusting, or 52 and searching for clarity, this festival is your invitation to be part of the conversation — and the community. Passes are available on SheThePeople website.