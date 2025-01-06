ETV Bharat / health

Baby Eye Health: Warning Signs Parents Should Not Ignore

If an infant struggles to maintain eye contact or does not respond with a smile by three to four months, it is a warning sign ( Freepik )

When it comes to infants, their eyes are quietly telling a story long before they can speak. In the first few years of life, an infant’s eyesight is akin to an artist sketching on a blank canvas, constantly evolving and refining itself. Dr. Digvijay Singh, Director at Noble Eye Care, Gurugram, notes that detecting eye issues in infants is particularly challenging. “The eyesight is still developing in the first few years of life, and it is difficult to judge if an infant is having eyesight issues,” he explains.

But even in silence, the eyes offer clues. Dr. Singh highlights several behavioural and physical signs parents can watch for:

Poor Eye Contact and Social Smile: If an infant struggles to maintain eye contact or does not respond with a smile by three to four months, it could hint at weak eyesight or neurological concerns. Frequent Eye Rubbing and Light Sensitivity: These behaviours might point to structural issues like congenital glaucoma or cataracts. Visible Deformities or Cloudy Pupils: “For example, congenital cataracts or retinoblastoma may be suggested by a cloudy view of the pupil in photos or when exposed to light,” adds Dr. Singh.

Critical Window For Detection

The first six months of life are a crucial window for spotting and addressing eye problems. Dr. Neeraj Sanduja, Ophthalmologist and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye and Retina Centre, believes early identification is important. “Instant identification of issues related to eyesight in babies is crucial,” he says.

Watery eyes in babies may signal complex issues (Freepik)

Certain conditions, such as strabismus (misaligned eyes) or blocked tear ducts, can often be addressed effectively if caught early. “If untreated, strabismus may lead to amblyopia, or ‘lazy eye,’ which can cause long-term vision impairment,” Dr. Sanduja warns.

Blocked tear ducts (while common in newborns) can lead to recurring infections if neglected. Similarly, constant rubbing of the eyes, difficulty focusing, or watery eyes in response to light may signal complex issues like congenital glaucoma or cataracts.

When To Seek Professional Help