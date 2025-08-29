What Is Thunderstorm Asthma, The Rare And Serious Condition Linked To Storms In The Rainy Season?

Monsoon brings with it a lot of challenges for asthma patients. The sudden shifts in temperature, the dampness in the air, and even the breeze can trigger some attacks for asthma patients. Rain carries pollen that breaks apart and spreads easily, while moisture allows moulds, fungi, and insects to thrive indoors. Add to this the rise in viral infections and the settling of toxic gases like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, and you can see why symptoms worsen. Even vitamin D levels drop in this season, lowering natural resistance to respiratory illnesses.

What Is Thunderstorm Asthma?

“There is also a rare but important phenomenon in this season we call thunderstorm asthma. During a storm, pollen grains expand and burst, and then release fine particles. The wind carries these particles into the lungs. Almost everyone who experiences this already has hay fever or allergic rhinitis,” says Dr. Arup Halder, pulmonologist, CMRI Hospital in Kolkata. That’s why asthma symptoms can suddenly flare up even when the rain has passed and the weather feels pleasant.

Concurs Dr. Arun Chowdary Kotaru, Unit Head & Sr. Consultant - Respiratory Disease & Sleep Medicine (Unit I), Artemis Hospitals, “Thunderstorm asthma is a health issue that can lead to an asthma attack when the weather unexpectedly changes, like in a monsoon. This is when thunderstorms break up pollen, dust and mould spores into smaller pieces.” Wet air and high winds allow these particles to penetrate deeper into the lung. People who have asthma or are allergic may suddenly become more distressed, struggling to breathe.

A Condition Specific To Rainy Weather

The weather changes quickly during the monsoon, and the air gets heavy with water. The humidity keeps pollen and mould in the air longer, and strong winds can move them over big areas. Even when the weather is nice, people with asthma may feel tightness in their chest, wheeze, cough, or have trouble breathing. “People who have never had asthma before may sometimes feel these symptoms if they are allergic to something,” says Dr. Kotaru.

How To Manage Thunderstorm Asthma

Managing asthma in monsoon is really about staying consistent with treatment and reducing exposure. “Keep using your prescribed inhalers, maintain good ventilation at home, and make sure damp corners, curtains, and bedding are kept clean and dry,” says Dr. Halder.

Dr. Kotaru suggests these steps: