ETV Bharat / health

What Is Thunderstorm Asthma, The Rare And Serious Condition Linked To Storms In The Rainy Season?

Two medical experts on the mix of pollen, bad weather and rain that can trigger severe symptoms of asthma.

Girl watching the rain from her window
Thunderstorm asthma can flare up even after the rain has passed (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST

3 Min Read

Monsoon brings with it a lot of challenges for asthma patients. The sudden shifts in temperature, the dampness in the air, and even the breeze can trigger some attacks for asthma patients. Rain carries pollen that breaks apart and spreads easily, while moisture allows moulds, fungi, and insects to thrive indoors. Add to this the rise in viral infections and the settling of toxic gases like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, and you can see why symptoms worsen. Even vitamin D levels drop in this season, lowering natural resistance to respiratory illnesses.

What Is Thunderstorm Asthma?

“There is also a rare but important phenomenon in this season we call thunderstorm asthma. During a storm, pollen grains expand and burst, and then release fine particles. The wind carries these particles into the lungs. Almost everyone who experiences this already has hay fever or allergic rhinitis,” says Dr. Arup Halder, pulmonologist, CMRI Hospital in Kolkata. That’s why asthma symptoms can suddenly flare up even when the rain has passed and the weather feels pleasant.

Concurs Dr. Arun Chowdary Kotaru, Unit Head & Sr. Consultant - Respiratory Disease & Sleep Medicine (Unit I), Artemis Hospitals, “Thunderstorm asthma is a health issue that can lead to an asthma attack when the weather unexpectedly changes, like in a monsoon. This is when thunderstorms break up pollen, dust and mould spores into smaller pieces.” Wet air and high winds allow these particles to penetrate deeper into the lung. People who have asthma or are allergic may suddenly become more distressed, struggling to breathe.

A Condition Specific To Rainy Weather

The weather changes quickly during the monsoon, and the air gets heavy with water. The humidity keeps pollen and mould in the air longer, and strong winds can move them over big areas. Even when the weather is nice, people with asthma may feel tightness in their chest, wheeze, cough, or have trouble breathing. “People who have never had asthma before may sometimes feel these symptoms if they are allergic to something,” says Dr. Kotaru.

How To Manage Thunderstorm Asthma

Managing asthma in monsoon is really about staying consistent with treatment and reducing exposure. “Keep using your prescribed inhalers, maintain good ventilation at home, and make sure damp corners, curtains, and bedding are kept clean and dry,” says Dr. Halder.

Dr. Kotaru suggests these steps:

  1. Check the weather and air quality reports, especially when there is a thunderstorm or heavy rain.
  2. Keep windows closed. Close the windows to keep out damp air, dust, and pollen during storms.
  3. Use masks when going out. When you go outside, wear a mask. A simple mask can help keep allergens out of the air.
  4. Keep inhalers accessible. Patients should ensure that they have their inhalers with them at all times and inform their caregivers how to use them.
  5. Keep the inside clean. To stop mould from growing, keep your home clean and clean up any damp areas on a regular basis. A dehumidifier can be helpful if you have one.

Read more:

  1. Monsoon Survival Tips For Your Lungs: Learn How To Tackle Mould, Allergies and Breathing Issues In The Rainy Season
  2. Why Does Your Asthma Get Worse at Night? Everything You Need To Know
  3. Explained: Why Early Life Antibiotic Use Can Increase Risk Of Asthma

Monsoon brings with it a lot of challenges for asthma patients. The sudden shifts in temperature, the dampness in the air, and even the breeze can trigger some attacks for asthma patients. Rain carries pollen that breaks apart and spreads easily, while moisture allows moulds, fungi, and insects to thrive indoors. Add to this the rise in viral infections and the settling of toxic gases like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, and you can see why symptoms worsen. Even vitamin D levels drop in this season, lowering natural resistance to respiratory illnesses.

What Is Thunderstorm Asthma?

“There is also a rare but important phenomenon in this season we call thunderstorm asthma. During a storm, pollen grains expand and burst, and then release fine particles. The wind carries these particles into the lungs. Almost everyone who experiences this already has hay fever or allergic rhinitis,” says Dr. Arup Halder, pulmonologist, CMRI Hospital in Kolkata. That’s why asthma symptoms can suddenly flare up even when the rain has passed and the weather feels pleasant.

Concurs Dr. Arun Chowdary Kotaru, Unit Head & Sr. Consultant - Respiratory Disease & Sleep Medicine (Unit I), Artemis Hospitals, “Thunderstorm asthma is a health issue that can lead to an asthma attack when the weather unexpectedly changes, like in a monsoon. This is when thunderstorms break up pollen, dust and mould spores into smaller pieces.” Wet air and high winds allow these particles to penetrate deeper into the lung. People who have asthma or are allergic may suddenly become more distressed, struggling to breathe.

A Condition Specific To Rainy Weather

The weather changes quickly during the monsoon, and the air gets heavy with water. The humidity keeps pollen and mould in the air longer, and strong winds can move them over big areas. Even when the weather is nice, people with asthma may feel tightness in their chest, wheeze, cough, or have trouble breathing. “People who have never had asthma before may sometimes feel these symptoms if they are allergic to something,” says Dr. Kotaru.

How To Manage Thunderstorm Asthma

Managing asthma in monsoon is really about staying consistent with treatment and reducing exposure. “Keep using your prescribed inhalers, maintain good ventilation at home, and make sure damp corners, curtains, and bedding are kept clean and dry,” says Dr. Halder.

Dr. Kotaru suggests these steps:

  1. Check the weather and air quality reports, especially when there is a thunderstorm or heavy rain.
  2. Keep windows closed. Close the windows to keep out damp air, dust, and pollen during storms.
  3. Use masks when going out. When you go outside, wear a mask. A simple mask can help keep allergens out of the air.
  4. Keep inhalers accessible. Patients should ensure that they have their inhalers with them at all times and inform their caregivers how to use them.
  5. Keep the inside clean. To stop mould from growing, keep your home clean and clean up any damp areas on a regular basis. A dehumidifier can be helpful if you have one.

Read more:

  1. Monsoon Survival Tips For Your Lungs: Learn How To Tackle Mould, Allergies and Breathing Issues In The Rainy Season
  2. Why Does Your Asthma Get Worse at Night? Everything You Need To Know
  3. Explained: Why Early Life Antibiotic Use Can Increase Risk Of Asthma

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THUNDERSTORM ASTHMAMONSOONTHUNDERSTORM ASTHMA EXPLAINED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.