Superagers Simplified: The Secrets Of People Who Defy Ageing And Keep Their Minds Sharp
Researchers in the US revealed what they’ve learned in the last 25 years of studying more than 100 superagers.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM IST
Normally human brain shrinks as it ages, affecting the ability to remember and it’s part of life. Yet there are a lucky elders, called “SuperAgers,” who possess a brain that fights back. For these people, memories stay as sharp as they were 30 or more years in the past.
In a study report published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, researchers at Northwestern University in Illinois, US, reveal what they’ve learned in the last 25 years of studying more than 100 superagers; and analyzing some 77 post-mortem superager brains. The new study shows that the brains of superagers share a host of characteristics that may allow them to retain their cognitive function.
What’s a SuperAger?
The term “SuperAger” was coined by Dr. M. Marsel Mesulam, who founded the Mesulam Institute for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease at Northwestern University in the late 1990s. A SuperAger is someone age 80 or older who exhibits cognitive function that is comparable to an average person who is middle-aged. Additionally, SuperAgers show less brain volume loss than is typical for someone their age. Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), scientists measured the thickness of the cortex in 24 SuperAgers and 12 members of a control group. Normally ageing adults lose roughly 2.24% in brain volume per year, but the SuperAgers lost around 1.06%. Because SuperAgers lose brain volume more slowly than their peers, they may be better protected from dementia.
Superagers had a more robust cholinergic system, a neurotransmitter system associated with memory, learning, and motor function. Cholinergic neurons in the basal forebrain are thought to be among the first to show degeneration as you age. They communicate with each other via the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which is important for alertness.
Exceptional memory performance: SuperAgers score at least 9 out of 15 on a delayed word recall test — on par with individuals in their 50s and 60s.
Youthful brain structure: Unlike typically ageing brains, SuperAgers show no significant thinning of their cortex — the outer layer of the brain — and even have a thicker anterior cingulate cortex than younger adults. This crucial region of the brain plays a significant role in integrating information related to decision-making, emotion and motivation.
Unique cellular traits: SuperAgers have more von economo neurons, which are specialized cells linked to social behaviour, and larger entorhinal neurons, which are critical for memory, than their typically ageing peers.
Sociability as a common trait: Despite having diverse lifestyles and varying approaches to exercise, SuperAgers tend to be highly social and report strong interpersonal relationships.
What Makes Someone A SuperAger?
The Northwestern University researchers have studied whether there are any lifestyle or personality traits that superagers share, and just one trait stood out: gregariousness. “These are people living life on their own terms. The study shows superagers have more of a certain type of neurons associated with sociability compared to their peers—and surprisingly, more of these neurons than people much younger. Known as von Economo neurons, they are found in the anterior cingulate gyrus of the brain, which plays a role in emotion and cognitive processing.
Having a thicker anterior cingulate gyrus also suggests superagers are more tenacious. This is a region that is “traditionally not associated with memory, but motivation,” says Alexandra Touroutoglou, an assistant professor of neurology who also studies superagers at Harvard University. “This may reflect that superagers may be more willing to exert effort in the face of challenges.”
Common Habits Of SuperAgers
Active lifestyle: Staying active is one of the best things you can do as you age. Even exercising twice a week will help lower your chances of getting the disease later in life. Physical activity results in increased oxygen intake, which helps your body perform optimally. Exercise helps your heart, and muscle-strengthening exercises specifically reduce the risk for falls. Regular exercise also helps you maintain a healthy weight. The risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease triples in individuals with a body mass index (BMI) over 30.
Continue to challenge themselves: Mental activity can be just as important as physical activity. Mental activity comes in many forms. Try reading an article on a subject with which you’re unfamiliar, or take classes that put you outside your comfort zone. These will help stimulate and engage the brain in new ways.
SuperAgers are social butterflies: SuperAgers tend to report strong social relationships with others. To support this, the attention region deep in the brain is larger in SuperAgers. This region is packed with large, spindly neurons called von Economo neurons, which are thought to play a role in social processing and awareness.
They indulge: SuperAgers span individuals who are fitness buffs and those who indulge in a nightcap every evening. They also indulged in an occasional glass of alcohol; people who drink moderately were 23% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease or signs of memory problems than those who don’t drink alcohol. The key here is moderation. It’s equally important to note that drinking more than the recommended amount would be considered a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.
