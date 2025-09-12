ETV Bharat / health

Superagers Simplified: The Secrets Of People Who Defy Ageing And Keep Their Minds Sharp

Normally human brain shrinks as it ages, affecting the ability to remember and it’s part of life. Yet there are a lucky elders, called “SuperAgers,” who possess a brain that fights back. For these people, memories stay as sharp as they were 30 or more years in the past.

In a study report published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, researchers at Northwestern University in Illinois, US, reveal what they’ve learned in the last 25 years of studying more than 100 superagers; and analyzing some 77 post-mortem superager brains. The new study shows that the brains of superagers share a host of characteristics that may allow them to retain their cognitive function.

What’s a SuperAger?

The term “SuperAger” was coined by Dr. M. Marsel Mesulam, who founded the Mesulam Institute for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease at Northwestern University in the late 1990s. A SuperAger is someone age 80 or older who exhibits cognitive function that is comparable to an average person who is middle-aged. Additionally, SuperAgers show less brain volume loss than is typical for someone their age. Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), scientists measured the thickness of the cortex in 24 SuperAgers and 12 members of a control group. Normally ageing adults lose roughly 2.24% in brain volume per year, but the SuperAgers lost around 1.06%. Because SuperAgers lose brain volume more slowly than their peers, they may be better protected from dementia.

Superagers had a more robust cholinergic system, a neurotransmitter system associated with memory, learning, and motor function. Cholinergic neurons in the basal forebrain are thought to be among the first to show degeneration as you age. They communicate with each other via the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which is important for alertness.

Exceptional memory performance: SuperAgers score at least 9 out of 15 on a delayed word recall test — on par with individuals in their 50s and 60s.

Youthful brain structure: Unlike typically ageing brains, SuperAgers show no significant thinning of their cortex — the outer layer of the brain — and even have a thicker anterior cingulate cortex than younger adults. This crucial region of the brain plays a significant role in integrating information related to decision-making, emotion and motivation.

Unique cellular traits: SuperAgers have more von economo neurons, which are specialized cells linked to social behaviour, and larger entorhinal neurons, which are critical for memory, than their typically ageing peers.

Sociability as a common trait: Despite having diverse lifestyles and varying approaches to exercise, SuperAgers tend to be highly social and report strong interpersonal relationships.