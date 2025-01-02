ETV Bharat / health

Explainer: What You Need to Know About the Rise in Scrub Typhus Cases in Tamil Nadu

Scrub Typhus can infect people at any age, particularly those who work or live in environments with dense vegetation.

Scrub Typhus spreads through the bites of infected chiggers
Scrub Typhus spreads through the bites of infected chiggers (Freepik)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Scrub typhus is spreading in Tamil Nadu, with districts like Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Vellore reporting a significant number of cases. The Public Health Department has issued an alert and called for measures to control the disease’s spread.

What Is Scrub Typhus?

A bacterial infection caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi, Scrub Typhus is transmitted through the bites of infected larval mites (commonly called chiggers) found in bushy and forested areas. Orientia tsutsugamushi is a bacterium also known as bush typhus. Scrub Typhus can affect people of all ages, particularly those who work or live in environments with dense vegetation.

Why Are Cases Increasing?

The rise in scrub typhus cases in Tamil Nadu may be linked to environmental and climatic factors, which create ideal conditions for chigger populations to thrive.

Symptoms of Scrub Typhus

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Rashes

In severe cases, it can lead to complications such as pneumonitis, meningitis, heart failure, and even organ failure.

Diagnosis And Treatment

According to the Public Health Director, Dr. Selvavinayagam, early detection and treatment are crucial. Scrub typhus can be diagnosed using ELISA blood tests and molecular tests. Treatment typically involves antibiotics like azithromycin and doxycycline. Severe cases may require hospitalization and advanced care.

Who Is at Risk?

Certain groups are more vulnerable to scrub typhus, including:

  • Farmers and outdoor workers
  • Residents of areas with high grass and bush
  • Pregnant women
  • People with weakened immune systems

Preventive Precautions

Health officials recommend the following preventive measures:

Wear protective clothing: Long-sleeved shirts and pants can help minimize exposure to chiggers.

Use insect repellents: Apply repellents containing DEET or permethrin when spending time outdoors.

Avoid high-risk areas: Stay away from bushy and forested environments when possible.

Maintain hygiene: Regularly wash clothing and bedding to eliminate any chiggers that may have been picked up.

Health officials are urging vigilance as they work to manage the outbreak. If you’ve been in a high-risk area or experience symptoms like fever, fatigue, or rashes, seek immediate medical attention. Early treatment can prevent severe complications.

(With agency inputs)

Sources:

  1. https://www.cdc.gov/typhus/about/scrub.html
  2. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5687757/

Read more:

  1. Louisiana’s Bird Flu Case Sparks Concerns: Here’s What To Know About H5N1
  2. What Is CVT, The Life-Threatening Condition 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Suffered?

Scrub typhus is spreading in Tamil Nadu, with districts like Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Vellore reporting a significant number of cases. The Public Health Department has issued an alert and called for measures to control the disease’s spread.

What Is Scrub Typhus?

A bacterial infection caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi, Scrub Typhus is transmitted through the bites of infected larval mites (commonly called chiggers) found in bushy and forested areas. Orientia tsutsugamushi is a bacterium also known as bush typhus. Scrub Typhus can affect people of all ages, particularly those who work or live in environments with dense vegetation.

Why Are Cases Increasing?

The rise in scrub typhus cases in Tamil Nadu may be linked to environmental and climatic factors, which create ideal conditions for chigger populations to thrive.

Symptoms of Scrub Typhus

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Rashes

In severe cases, it can lead to complications such as pneumonitis, meningitis, heart failure, and even organ failure.

Diagnosis And Treatment

According to the Public Health Director, Dr. Selvavinayagam, early detection and treatment are crucial. Scrub typhus can be diagnosed using ELISA blood tests and molecular tests. Treatment typically involves antibiotics like azithromycin and doxycycline. Severe cases may require hospitalization and advanced care.

Who Is at Risk?

Certain groups are more vulnerable to scrub typhus, including:

  • Farmers and outdoor workers
  • Residents of areas with high grass and bush
  • Pregnant women
  • People with weakened immune systems

Preventive Precautions

Health officials recommend the following preventive measures:

Wear protective clothing: Long-sleeved shirts and pants can help minimize exposure to chiggers.

Use insect repellents: Apply repellents containing DEET or permethrin when spending time outdoors.

Avoid high-risk areas: Stay away from bushy and forested environments when possible.

Maintain hygiene: Regularly wash clothing and bedding to eliminate any chiggers that may have been picked up.

Health officials are urging vigilance as they work to manage the outbreak. If you’ve been in a high-risk area or experience symptoms like fever, fatigue, or rashes, seek immediate medical attention. Early treatment can prevent severe complications.

(With agency inputs)

Sources:

  1. https://www.cdc.gov/typhus/about/scrub.html
  2. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5687757/

Read more:

  1. Louisiana’s Bird Flu Case Sparks Concerns: Here’s What To Know About H5N1
  2. What Is CVT, The Life-Threatening Condition 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Suffered?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCRUB TYPHUSZOONOTIC DISEASESDISEASE OUTBREAKTAMIL NADUSCRUB TYPHUS OUTBREAK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.