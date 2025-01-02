ETV Bharat / health

Explainer: What You Need to Know About the Rise in Scrub Typhus Cases in Tamil Nadu

Scrub typhus is spreading in Tamil Nadu, with districts like Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Vellore reporting a significant number of cases. The Public Health Department has issued an alert and called for measures to control the disease’s spread.

What Is Scrub Typhus?

A bacterial infection caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi, Scrub Typhus is transmitted through the bites of infected larval mites (commonly called chiggers) found in bushy and forested areas. Orientia tsutsugamushi is a bacterium also known as bush typhus. Scrub Typhus can affect people of all ages, particularly those who work or live in environments with dense vegetation.

Why Are Cases Increasing?

The rise in scrub typhus cases in Tamil Nadu may be linked to environmental and climatic factors, which create ideal conditions for chigger populations to thrive.

Symptoms of Scrub Typhus

Fever

Headache

Fatigue

Rashes

In severe cases, it can lead to complications such as pneumonitis, meningitis, heart failure, and even organ failure.

Diagnosis And Treatment

According to the Public Health Director, Dr. Selvavinayagam, early detection and treatment are crucial. Scrub typhus can be diagnosed using ELISA blood tests and molecular tests. Treatment typically involves antibiotics like azithromycin and doxycycline. Severe cases may require hospitalization and advanced care.