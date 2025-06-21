ETV Bharat / health

International Day of Yoga 2025: Pranayama Can Rescue the Average Indian from Stress, Sleeplessness, and Slog Life

Most of us don’t wake up in the morning excited to chant “Om.” We wake up to WhatsApp pings, half-burnt toast, and deadlines chasing us like rickshaws in Mumbai traffic. Our lives are like badly written TV serials: too much drama, very little sense, and a vamp named Stress in every episode. So what if we told you the real superhero doesn’t wear a cape or drink protein shakes but simply breathes better than you and me? Yes, we are talking about pranayama: the not-so-flashy, often overlooked, but incredibly powerful aspect of yoga that could literally save your health. On International Day of Yoga 2025, let's understand how to get started on this practice.

What Is International Day of Yoga?

International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21. It wasn’t just some wellness trend cooked up by influencers. It was actually proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in 2014. Why June 21? Because it’s the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, a day that holds special significance in yoga.

Beyond all the symbolic stuff, the idea was to give the world a break. A break from stress, burnout, tech fatigue, and lifestyle diseases. And what better way than yoga: India’s 5,000-year-old toolkit for mental, physical, and emotional balance? Since then, schools, offices, housing societies, and even armies have been rolling out mats and striking poses. Even if you start with just a few deep breaths or five minutes of stretching, you’ve already honoured the day the right way.

Your Breath Is Messed Up

Before we get all zen and spiritual, let’s talk science. According to Dr. Natasha Vaz, Consultant - General Surgery at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, “Chronic stress is at the root of lifestyle diseases: hypertension, insomnia, anxiety, weak immunity. The breath is your gateway to calming all of this.”

It means we’ve become a generation that scrolls faster than we breathe. Our breath is shallow, rushed, and unconscious, like the plot of a bad Bollywood thriller. When we breathe like that, our bodies don’t get enough oxygen, our minds stay in ‘alert’ mode, and our stress levels shoot up.

What Exactly Is Pranayama?

Pranayama is a fancy Sanskrit word, but don't let that intimidate you. It just means “regulation of breath.” Like teaching your lungs how to behave. It’s not some esoteric Himalayan thing that only monks can do. It’s simple, practical and free.

There are many types of pranayama, but Dr. Vaz recommends three main ones that even the busiest or laziest among us can try: