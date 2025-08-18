Explained: Multiple Sclerosis Is The Disease You Don’t See But People Live With Every Day

We Indians are used to visible problems. A broken arm in a sling, a fever that shows up on a thermometer, a limp you can point out. But what about problems you can’t see? What if someone looks perfectly fine on the outside, but inside, their nervous system is at war with itself? That’s the daily reality for people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

MS is a chronic neurological disease where the immune system (ironically meant to protect you) starts attacking the protective layer around your nerves. Think of wires in your house losing insulation. The sparks and short circuits show up in the body as numbness, blurred vision, balance issues, bladder problems, and sometimes even complete weakness in the limbs. But many of the worst symptoms of MS are invisible to the outside world.

Pain, Fatigue, and Brain Fog

According to Dr. Tapas Kumar Banerjee, Medical Director & Chief Consultant Neurologist, National Neurosciences Centre Calcutta, some of the most disabling parts of MS are the ones you can’t see. “While someone with MS may appear outwardly fine, they could be silently battling intense pain, cognitive difficulties like brain fog, or extreme fatigue,” he says.

That’s the heartbreaking irony of MS. The invisibility of symptoms often leads to late diagnosis, stigma, and isolation. Family members may dismiss fatigue as laziness, employers may see reduced productivity as lack of commitment, and society often fails to acknowledge the daily silent struggle.

Employers may see reduced productivity from MS as lack of commitment (Getty Images)

Early, Aggressive Treatment Can Change Lives

Dr. Haseeb Hassan, Senior Consultant Neurologist in Kolkata, points out that the way MS is treated is undergoing a major shift. For decades, the approach was conservative: treat mildly first and wait until things got worse. But now, thanks to High-Efficacy Therapies (HETs), doctors are fighting MS more aggressively from the start.

“These therapies directly target the immune system elements responsible for inflammation and nerve damage,” says Dr. Hassan. By doing so, HETs slow the disease, reduce relapses, and preserve brain health for the long term. Evidence shows that starting these treatments early (not waiting for disability to set in) significantly improves quality of life. It’s like fixing the wiring before your whole house catches fire, instead of waiting for smoke to fill the room.

MS Is About the Mind and Emotions Too

Both Dr. Banerjee and Dr. Hassan stress one truth: MS doesn’t only affect the body. It chips away at a person’s confidence, emotional stability, and social life. Imagine having to cancel plans with friends because of fatigue no one else can see. Or struggling with brain fog during an important meeting, while colleagues think you’re just “not focused.”

That’s why doctors now advocate for a holistic approach: not just medication, but also mental health support, strong caregiver involvement, and social understanding. Treatment alone isn’t enough. Lifestyle plays a huge role in managing MS.

Diet: A balanced, anti-inflammatory diet (rich in omega-3s, fruits, and vegetables) supports brain health. Exercise: Low-impact daily exercises help with strength, balance, and mood. Habits: Cutting down on smoking and alcohol helps preserve nerve and brain function. Add to this strong family support and access to patient groups, and the journey becomes a lot less lonely.

The Future

MS is complex, unpredictable, and invisible. But it is no longer hopeless. Thanks to early use of High-Efficacy Therapies, lifestyle modifications, and emotional support, people living with MS can lead empowered, productive lives.

Says Dr. Banerjee: “We clinicians should take a holistic approach—treating not just the disease, but the person.” And as Dr. Hassan adds, “We’re not just curing a condition, but caring for a human being.” That shift (from ignoring invisible pain to acknowledging the whole person) is the revolution MS patients in India desperately need.