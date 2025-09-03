Explained: What Are Macronutrients And Micronutrients, The Two Sides Of Nutrition, And What's The Difference Between Them?

ETV Bharat / health

Most of us eat without thinking. Rice, dal, chapati, maybe some chicken or paneer, and of course, chai. But behind every bite you take is a science lesson you probably missed in school. The food you eat is made up of nutrients: things your body needs to survive, grow, and function. Some are needed in big amounts (macronutrients), and some are needed in tiny amounts (micronutrients).

Ignore either, and your health goes for a toss. As Sharvari Umesh Gude, Senior Dietician at Manipal Hospitals, Goa, says, “Macronutrients are the nutrients that the body needs in large amounts to provide energy, allow growth and development, and assist the body in its everyday wear and tear. Micronutrients are nutrients that the body needs in small amounts for good health and proper functioning.”

What Are Macronutrients?

Illustration of macros (ETV Bharat)

Think of macronutrients as your daily fuel. Without them, you’d have no energy to attend class, scroll on Instagram, or argue with your boss. The main macronutrients are:

a) Carbohydrates

Role: Your body’s petrol. Quick energy for your brain and muscles.

Food Sources: Rice, chapati, bread, potatoes, fruits, sugar, oats.

b) Proteins

Role: The body’s builder. Repairs muscles, helps growth, keeps skin, hair, and nails strong.

Food Sources: Dal, beans, lentils, eggs, chicken, fish, paneer, milk, soy.

c) Fats

Role: Energy backup, protection for organs, and helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K).

Food Sources: Nuts, seeds, ghee, butter, avocado, olive oil, coconut oil.

Macronutrient deficiency = malnutrition, weakness, weight loss.