Explained: What Are Macronutrients And Micronutrients, The Two Sides Of Nutrition, And What's The Difference Between Them?

Most of us eat without thinking. Rice, dal, chapati, maybe some chicken or paneer, and of course, chai. But behind every bite you take is a science lesson you probably missed in school. The food you eat is made up of nutrients: things your body needs to survive, grow, and function. Some are needed in big amounts (macronutrients), and some are needed in tiny amounts (micronutrients).
Ignore either, and your health goes for a toss. As Sharvari Umesh Gude, Senior Dietician at Manipal Hospitals, Goa, says, “Macronutrients are the nutrients that the body needs in large amounts to provide energy, allow growth and development, and assist the body in its everyday wear and tear. Micronutrients are nutrients that the body needs in small amounts for good health and proper functioning.”
What Are Macronutrients?
Think of macronutrients as your daily fuel. Without them, you’d have no energy to attend class, scroll on Instagram, or argue with your boss. The main macronutrients are:
a) Carbohydrates
Role: Your body’s petrol. Quick energy for your brain and muscles.
Food Sources: Rice, chapati, bread, potatoes, fruits, sugar, oats.
b) Proteins
Role: The body’s builder. Repairs muscles, helps growth, keeps skin, hair, and nails strong.
Food Sources: Dal, beans, lentils, eggs, chicken, fish, paneer, milk, soy.
c) Fats
Role: Energy backup, protection for organs, and helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K).
Food Sources: Nuts, seeds, ghee, butter, avocado, olive oil, coconut oil.
Macronutrient deficiency = malnutrition, weakness, weight loss.
Too much = obesity, diabetes, heart problems.
What Are Micronutrients?
Micronutrients are the vitamins and minerals. You don’t need a lot of them, but they’re like the hidden apps in your phone: without them, nothing works properly.
The main micronutrients are:
Vitamins: Vitamin A for eyesight and immunity, Vitamin B-complex for energy release and brain function, Vitamin C for immunity and healing, Vitamin D for bone strength, Vitamin E for skin health, antioxidants, Vitamin K for blood clotting.
Minerals include:
- Calcium for bones, teeth (milk, cheese, ragi).
- Iron prevents anaemia (spinach, jaggery, red meat).
- Iodine for thyroid health (iodized salt, seafood).
- Zinc for immunity (pumpkin seeds, meat, legumes).
- Magnesium for the nerves and muscles (nuts, bananas, whole grains).
Micronutrient deficiency = anaemia, goiter, rickets, weak immunity.
Too much (from excess supplements) = toxicity, liver/kidney damage.
The Key Difference Between Macros and Micros
- Macronutrients = Quantity. Needed in large amounts. Give you energy and strength.
- Micronutrients = Quality. Needed in small amounts. Keep your systems running smoothly.
- Skip macros → you’ll feel weak.
- Skip micros → you’ll fall sick.
Balance Is the Real Secret
The problem isn’t that people don’t eat enough. The problem is imbalance. We eat too many carbs (rice, bread, sugar) and ignore proteins and micronutrients (fruits, veggies, nuts). That’s why lifestyle diseases are booming in India. As dietician Sharvari Gude warns, “Overconsumption of macronutrients can induce obesity. Overloading on micronutrients (especially through pills) can cause toxicity.”
The best way forward is a balanced plate: dal, roti, sabzi, salad, curd, nuts.
(This article is part of National Nutrition Week, celebrated annually in India from September 1 to 7)
