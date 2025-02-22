ETV Bharat / health

Explainer: What Is Double Pneumonia, Which Pope Francis Is Battling?

Pope Francis at the weekly general audience on February 12, 2025 at The Vatican. He was diagnosed with double pneumonia two days later ( Getty Images )

On February 14, 2025, Pope Francis was diagnosed with double pneumonia at age 88. For most of us, pneumonia is a word we vaguely associate with bad colds and bed rest. But the reality of double pneumonia is far more complex, and far more dangerous. This is not just about a cough or a fever.

What Exactly Is Double Pneumonia?

Double pneumonia is a lung infection that affects both lungs (as opposed to just one in standard pneumonia). Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the tiny air sacs in the lungs, filling them with fluid and making it harder for oxygen to reach the bloodstream. In a typical case, it affects just one lung, meaning the other can pick up some of the slack. But when both lungs are under attack (what doctors call bilateral pneumonia) the body is left scrambling for air.

Illustration of pneumonia in the lungs (Freepik)

The stakes are higher with this condition. Says pulmonologist Dr. Dr Deepika Ughade from Navi Mumbai, “The body is forced to work overtime, and even simple actions like walking across the room can leave someone gasping for breath. Prolonged illness or weakened immunity makes it harder for the body to fight off infections.” And when both lungs are inflamed, oxygen intake is reduced, which affects brain function, energy levels, and overall survival.

Dr. Ughade informs that it is treated with antibiotics to tackle the bacterial cause of the infection or with anti-viral drugs to help fight a viral infection. It is more common in the elderly who have other underlying conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Interestingly, sleeping with dentures doubles the risk of contracting double pneumonia.