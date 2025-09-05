Locked Cupboards, Overcrowded Trains, And Childhood Fears: How Claustrophobia Begins And How To Deal With It

ETV Bharat / health

The symptoms, naturally, range from mildly inconvenient to absolutely petrifying. Some people feel a mild unease in a cramped lift. Others have full-scale panic attacks that leave them crying, shaking, or clawing at the doors like a cat that’s had enough of being indoors.

Says Dr. Achal Bhagat, Senior Consultant and Psychiatrist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, “Claustrophobia is less about the walls themselves than the thought distortions they trigger—catastrophising (“I’ll suffocate”), overestimating danger (“the lift will get stuck forever”), and underestimating resilience (“I can’t survive this panic”).

Claustrophobia is what psychiatrists call a specific phobia, meaning a very particular fear of a very particular thing. In this case, closed or crowded spaces. The “claustro” bit comes from the Latin for “closed,” which is shorthand for “the walls feel like they’re closing in on me and I’d quite like to run screaming now.”

If you’ve ever been in a lift that took a suspiciously long time between floors, or a train compartment where the crowd pressed in like a human sandwich, you’ve had a faint taste of what it’s like to be claustrophobic. For most people, these moments are just annoyances. For about one in eight of us, they can be the stuff of heart-racing, palm-sweating terror.

To the outside observer it may look like an overreaction. To the person inside, it feels as if life itself is in peril.

Why It Happens

Scientists have been poking around for explanations, and the culprits are as varied as they are unsatisfactory. Some blame the amygdala, the little almond-shaped structure in your brain that decides how afraid you should be of things. A wonky amygdala, they suggest, may misfile “lift to the fifth floor” under “life-threatening danger.” Others point to trauma: childhood experiences like being locked in a cupboard, trapped in a bathroom, or wedged between overly enthusiastic aunts at a wedding. Add in the possibility of being stuck in an MRI machine or a particularly awful airplane flight, and you have fertile ground for lifelong phobia.

Genes might play a part too. A gene called GPM6A has been fingered as suspicious, and if one of your parents has claustrophobia, the odds are higher you will as well. Like many things in life (baldness, near-sightedness, and a fondness for crunchy snacks), it may just run in families.

Treatments and Tricks

Fortunately, claustrophobia isn’t something you’re doomed to endure forever. Modern psychiatry has thrown quite the toolkit at it.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT): The gold standard. It’s about rewiring the mind’s melodramatic script from “I’m going to suffocate and die here” to something more grounded like “I’m a bit anxious but this lift is designed to carry twenty people without collapsing.” Exposure Therapy: Gradually easing into small spaces under controlled circumstances, sometimes using virtual reality headsets that simulate the dreaded environment. Yes, you can now experience your worst nightmare from the comfort of a therapist’s office. Interoceptive Exposure: A fancy way of saying you practice the physical feelings of panic (like fast breathing) in safe settings so they stop terrifying you. Medication: When therapy isn’t enough, doctors may prescribe anti-anxiety pills or antidepressants to help. Hydrocortisone, for example, seems to turbocharge therapy’s effectiveness, though no one is quite sure why.

Then there are coping strategies for the heat of the moment: slow breathing, focusing on your watch or phone, reminding yourself it will pass, visualising a peaceful meadow instead of the underground parking garage you’re currently trapped in.

Claustrophobia is, in many ways, the brain’s version of crying wolf—except that when it cries, your whole body believes the wolf is at the door. The key takeaway is that it’s not a quirk you’re stuck with. With the right help (therapy, technology, medication, and a good dose of patience), most people can tame the fear and even laugh about it later. Until then, spare a thought for the next person you see edging nervously away from an elevator. For them, four walls don’t just make a room... they make a prison.

