Explained: Why Cervical Cancer Is The 2nd Most Devastating Health Threat To Indian Women

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among Indian women, claiming over 67,000 lives annually, second only to breast cancer. It accounts for 17% of all cancer deaths among women aged 30 to 69 years, said a report published in the Lancet journal. But what lies behind these staggering numbers, and why does this disease continue to persist despite being largely preventable?

What Is Cervical Cancer?

It is a type of cancer that starts in the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus (womb) that connects to the vagina. It happens when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably on the cervix. If not detected and treated early, cervical cancer can spread to other parts of the body and become life-threatening.

Location of the cervix (Freepik)

However, it’s often preventable through HPV vaccination, regular screening tests like Pap smears, and early treatment of any abnormal changes in cervical cells.

The HPV Connection

At the core of cervical cancer lies high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. According to Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, chronic HPV infection, particularly by types 16 and 18, is the primary culprit. Vaccines such as Gardasil and Cervarix have proven highly effective in preventing HPV infections, yet their uptake in India remains alarmingly low.

“Cultural factors, lack of awareness, and resource limitations mean vaccine coverage is still inadequate, especially in rural areas,” says Dr. Badiger. While immunization programmes targeting young girls (before they become sexually active) are the global norm, India faces the challenge of making these programmes accessible and widely accepted.

The Birth Cohort Effect

The rise in cervical cancer cases isn’t simply about genetics. “A birth cohort effect (an increase in risk among women born after 1960) suggests a generational shift influenced by lifestyle and environmental factors,” says Dr. Badiger. Obesity, metabolic syndrome, sedentary lifestyles, and even stress exacerbate this risk.