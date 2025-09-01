What Is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis? The Fatal Brain-Eating Amoeba On The Rise In Kerala, With A Survival Rate Of Only 5%

Kerala is in the news again for a rare but deadly infection. The state witnessed a shocking rise in a rare and deadly illness: amoebic meningoencephalitis. Two more people (one a three-month-old infant and the other a 52-year-old woman) died recently in Kozhikode after being treated for the disease. That brings Kerala’s death toll to three in August alone. Meanwhile, eight other patients from districts like Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad are currently under treatment.
What Is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?
This condition, also known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, is caused by a single-celled amoeba called Naegleria fowleri, often dubbed the “brain-eating amoeba”. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nose; typically while swimming or bathing. From there, the amoeba travels up to the brain, causing a rapid and almost always fatal infection.
Why is it so deadly?
The main problem is speed. By the time symptoms are recognized, the infection has already advanced. Even with treatment (including antifungal and antimicrobial medicines), the survival rate worldwide is less than 5%. According to the CDC, the global fatality rate is over 95-98%, which is why the disease is so terrifying.
What Are The Symptoms?
Symptoms start off like a typical infection: fever, headache, nausea, vomiting. But it escalates fast—within 1 to 12 days, patients can experience neck stiffness, confusion, seizures, or hallucinations. Most die within 1 to 18 days of symptom onset.
How The Disease Progresses
At first, it might feel like you’re just catching a regular infection, which is why it’s so hard to spot early. The timeline looks something like this:
1. Early stage (1-7 days after infection):
- Severe headache
- Fever
- Nausea and vomiting
- Stiff neck
- Sometimes, a blocked or runny nose
At this point, it looks a lot like meningitis (inflammation of the brain lining). That’s why doctors sometimes call it “primary amoebic meningoencephalitis.”
2. Middle stage:
As the amoeba spreads in the brain, symptoms worsen:
- Confusion or irritability
- Loss of balance
- Seizures
- Sensitivity to light
- Hallucinations
The infection is destroying brain tissue, which is why symptoms escalate so quickly.
3. Late stage:
- Coma
- Severe brain swelling
- Eventually, death in most cases
Tragically, the disease moves fast. Once symptoms start, it usually becomes life-threatening within a week or two.
How To Protect Yourself And Others
Here are some simple but vital steps to stay safe:
- Keep water out of your nose: Avoid swimming or dunking your head in warm freshwater like lakes or ponds. Even better; use a nose clip if you're entering uncertain water.
- Choose well-treated water: Only swim in chlorinated, well-maintained water like pools and waterparks.
- Avoid nasal rinses with unsafe water: If you use neti pots or similar nasal hygiene methods, use only boiled or distilled water, not tap or unfiltered water.
- Watch for symptoms: If someone develops sudden, severe fever, headache, vomiting, or confusion after water exposure, see a doctor immediately. Early medical attention is critical.
