What Is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis? The Fatal Brain-Eating Amoeba On The Rise In Kerala, With A Survival Rate Of Only 5%

Kerala is in the news again for a rare but deadly infection. The state witnessed a shocking rise in a rare and deadly illness: amoebic meningoencephalitis. Two more people (one a three-month-old infant and the other a 52-year-old woman) died recently in Kozhikode after being treated for the disease. That brings Kerala’s death toll to three in August alone. Meanwhile, eight other patients from districts like Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad are currently under treatment.

What Is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?

This condition, also known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, is caused by a single-celled amoeba called Naegleria fowleri, often dubbed the “brain-eating amoeba”. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nose; typically while swimming or bathing. From there, the amoeba travels up to the brain, causing a rapid and almost always fatal infection.

Why is it so deadly?

The main problem is speed. By the time symptoms are recognized, the infection has already advanced. Even with treatment (including antifungal and antimicrobial medicines), the survival rate worldwide is less than 5%. According to the CDC, the global fatality rate is over 95-98%, which is why the disease is so terrifying.

What Are The Symptoms?

Symptoms start off like a typical infection: fever, headache, nausea, vomiting. But it escalates fast—within 1 to 12 days, patients can experience neck stiffness, confusion, seizures, or hallucinations. Most die within 1 to 18 days of symptom onset.

How The Disease Progresses

At first, it might feel like you’re just catching a regular infection, which is why it’s so hard to spot early. The timeline looks something like this: