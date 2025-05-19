ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Is 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer That Former US President Joe Biden Has Been Diagnosed With?

Earlier this week, news broke that former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones. For many, this kind of medical announcement can feel confusing and even scary.

What Is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer is a disease that begins in the prostate (a small gland in the male reproductive system). It’s responsible for producing fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. As men age, the risk of developing prostate cancer increases, especially after 50. Many prostate cancers are slow-growing and may never cause serious problems. But some (like the one diagnosed in President Biden) are fast-moving and more likely to spread to other parts of the body, such as the bones. These are called aggressive prostate cancers.

What Makes a Cancer “Aggressive”?

Doctors determine how aggressive a prostate cancer is using something called the Gleason score. This score tells you how abnormal the cancer cells look under a microscope. A score of 6 is considered low-risk. A score of 9 or 10 means the cancer is high-risk... and growing and spreading quickly. In Biden’s case, his cancer had a Gleason score of 9, meaning it’s serious and needs immediate treatment.

Says Dr. Puneet Rana Arora, Director - CIFAR, Gurugram, “The problem with prostate cancer is that in the early stages, it often has no symptoms. But as it progresses, men may notice difficulty in passing urine, increased frequency at night when waking up to urinate, blood in the urine or semen, inability to get an erection, and hip or lower back pain.”

If you or someone you love experiences these symptoms, it’s important to speak to a doctor right away.

How Is Prostate Cancer Diagnosed?