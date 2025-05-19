Explained: What Is 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer That Former US President Joe Biden Has Been Diagnosed With?

Earlier this week, news broke that former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones. For many, this kind of medical announcement can feel confusing and even scary.
What Is Prostate Cancer?
Prostate cancer is a disease that begins in the prostate (a small gland in the male reproductive system). It’s responsible for producing fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. As men age, the risk of developing prostate cancer increases, especially after 50. Many prostate cancers are slow-growing and may never cause serious problems. But some (like the one diagnosed in President Biden) are fast-moving and more likely to spread to other parts of the body, such as the bones. These are called aggressive prostate cancers.
What Makes a Cancer “Aggressive”?
Doctors determine how aggressive a prostate cancer is using something called the Gleason score. This score tells you how abnormal the cancer cells look under a microscope. A score of 6 is considered low-risk. A score of 9 or 10 means the cancer is high-risk... and growing and spreading quickly. In Biden’s case, his cancer had a Gleason score of 9, meaning it’s serious and needs immediate treatment.
Says Dr. Puneet Rana Arora, Director - CIFAR, Gurugram, “The problem with prostate cancer is that in the early stages, it often has no symptoms. But as it progresses, men may notice difficulty in passing urine, increased frequency at night when waking up to urinate, blood in the urine or semen, inability to get an erection, and hip or lower back pain.”
If you or someone you love experiences these symptoms, it’s important to speak to a doctor right away.
How Is Prostate Cancer Diagnosed?
Doctors use a few different methods to check for prostate cancer:
- PSA Blood Test – Looks for a protein made by the prostate. High levels can be a warning sign.
- Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) – A physical check to feel if the prostate is enlarged.
- MRI or CT Scans – Helps check if the cancer has spread.
- Biopsy – A small piece of tissue is taken from the prostate and tested for cancer cells.
“Treatment depends on how far the cancer has spread and the patient’s age and overall health. Early detection significantly enhances prognosis, so awareness and early follow-ups are of prime importance in good management of prostate cancer,” says Dr. Arora.
Common treatments include:
- Hormone therapy to block testosterone (which helps cancer grow)
- Radiation therapy to destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy
- Surgery to remove the prostate gland
“In Biden’s case, since the cancer has spread to the bones, treatment will focus on slowing the disease down and managing pain. If prostate cancer is caught early, it’s often very treatable — even curable. But once it spreads, it becomes more difficult to control,” says Dr. Arora. That’s why regular check-ups and screenings are so important for men over 50, or younger if there’s a family history of prostate cancer.
What Can You Do?
Dr. Arora recommends getting screened regularly if you’re over 50, eating a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight. Talk to your doctor if you notice any changes in how you pee or feel pain in your lower back. Most importantly, don’t ignore the warning signs given above.
