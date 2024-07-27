Experts Raise Concern Over Rising Heart Ailments Among Youths At Hyderabad Cardiology Conference

Hyderabad: The rising cases of heart ailments among youngsters are a cause of significant concern for experts, who have stressed on generating more awareness about the issue.
Doctors have attributed heart-related diseases to the changing lifestyle habits that are considered to lead to hypertension, diabetes, obesity and other problems. This apart, there are other factors like stress, lack of physical activity, smoking, drinking and insomnia that increase risk of heart diseases.
Cardiac arrests that were earlier believed to be related to older people are now affecting people at much younger ages. This issue was discussed at an interventional cardiology conference organised jointly by Apollo Hospitals, Cardiovascular Research Foundation, (CRF), and Facts Foundation at HICC, Madhapur on Friday evening.
Inaugurating the conference, Sangeeta Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals said that due to changing habits in the fast-paced lifestyle, people are falling prey to heart-related problems. She said that incidents of heart attack at a young age are very commonly seen nowadays.
Reddy pointed out that it is possible to address cardiac ailments with advanced technology like artificial intelligence. She said that the conference will contribute in increasing the knowledge of doctors about all the latest methods in heart treatment.
Recent researches have revealed that AI can be used for not only detecting heart diseases but identifying people who are at a higher risk of cardiac attacks. This apart, AI can also be used for treating these problems through latest techniques.
The conference was attended by Dr. Ajay J Keertane, Director, Columbia University Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Director of Cardiovascular Research and Education, Columbia University Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Hospital Dr. Martin B. Lyon, President, Cardiovascular Research Foundation New York-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center, New York CEO Dr. Juan Granada, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills Senior Consultant Cardiologist Dr. M. Gokul Reddy and others.
