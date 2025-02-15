ETV Bharat / health

Experts Advise Against Using 'Melatonin' As A 'Magic Pill' To Deal With Sleep-Related Issues

Experts caution against relying on melatonin supplements for sleep, recommending alternatives like cognitive behavioural therapy and lifestyle changes for better long-term results.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 7:15 PM IST

New Delhi: As online content and busy lifestyles disrupt sleep patterns, many are turning to melatonin supplements as a quick fix for sleep issues. Melatonin, available in various forms like gummies, pills, and liquids, is often seen as a solution for people struggling to sleep.

Dr Manvir Bhatia, Senior Consultant Neurologist, explains that melatonin is a hormone naturally produced by the pineal gland in response to darkness, helping regulate sleep. "It starts rising around 8 or 9 pm, peaks at midnight, and decreases by morning," he says.

However, experts caution against over-relying on melatonin. Dr Bhatia points out that melatonin can cause grogginess, headaches, and 'brain fog', which may hinder daily functioning. Some senior doctors recommend cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) as a first line of treatment for sleep problems, emphasising the importance of improving mental and physical habits before turning to pharmacological solutions.

Dr Sanjay Saxena, Head of Neurology at Max Parparganj, suggests CBT as a more effective alternative for long-term sleep improvement.

While melatonin can be helpful for individuals with irregular work shifts or jet lag, Dr Neetu Jain, Senior Consultant, said that is particularly beneficial for those struggling to maintain day and night differentiation. Doctors also advise lifestyle changes, such as avoiding caffeine, limiting screen time before bed, and going for a light walk, to promote better sleep without relying on supplements. (With PTI Inputs)

New Delhi: As online content and busy lifestyles disrupt sleep patterns, many are turning to melatonin supplements as a quick fix for sleep issues. Melatonin, available in various forms like gummies, pills, and liquids, is often seen as a solution for people struggling to sleep.

Dr Manvir Bhatia, Senior Consultant Neurologist, explains that melatonin is a hormone naturally produced by the pineal gland in response to darkness, helping regulate sleep. "It starts rising around 8 or 9 pm, peaks at midnight, and decreases by morning," he says.

However, experts caution against over-relying on melatonin. Dr Bhatia points out that melatonin can cause grogginess, headaches, and 'brain fog', which may hinder daily functioning. Some senior doctors recommend cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) as a first line of treatment for sleep problems, emphasising the importance of improving mental and physical habits before turning to pharmacological solutions.

Dr Sanjay Saxena, Head of Neurology at Max Parparganj, suggests CBT as a more effective alternative for long-term sleep improvement.

While melatonin can be helpful for individuals with irregular work shifts or jet lag, Dr Neetu Jain, Senior Consultant, said that is particularly beneficial for those struggling to maintain day and night differentiation. Doctors also advise lifestyle changes, such as avoiding caffeine, limiting screen time before bed, and going for a light walk, to promote better sleep without relying on supplements. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MELATONIN SLEEP GUMMIESMELATONIN SUPPLEMENTSPINEAL GLANDBRAIN FOGMELATONIN USES FOR SLEEP ISSUES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.