Experts Advise Against Using 'Melatonin' As A 'Magic Pill' To Deal With Sleep-Related Issues

New Delhi: As online content and busy lifestyles disrupt sleep patterns, many are turning to melatonin supplements as a quick fix for sleep issues. Melatonin, available in various forms like gummies, pills, and liquids, is often seen as a solution for people struggling to sleep.

Dr Manvir Bhatia, Senior Consultant Neurologist, explains that melatonin is a hormone naturally produced by the pineal gland in response to darkness, helping regulate sleep. "It starts rising around 8 or 9 pm, peaks at midnight, and decreases by morning," he says.

However, experts caution against over-relying on melatonin. Dr Bhatia points out that melatonin can cause grogginess, headaches, and 'brain fog', which may hinder daily functioning. Some senior doctors recommend cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) as a first line of treatment for sleep problems, emphasising the importance of improving mental and physical habits before turning to pharmacological solutions.

Dr Sanjay Saxena, Head of Neurology at Max Parparganj, suggests CBT as a more effective alternative for long-term sleep improvement.

While melatonin can be helpful for individuals with irregular work shifts or jet lag, Dr Neetu Jain, Senior Consultant, said that is particularly beneficial for those struggling to maintain day and night differentiation. Doctors also advise lifestyle changes, such as avoiding caffeine, limiting screen time before bed, and going for a light walk, to promote better sleep without relying on supplements. (With PTI Inputs)