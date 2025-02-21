ETV Bharat / health

Exclusive Interview With AIG Chairman, Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Nageswhar Reddy On The Medical Revolution With AI

By Aitharaju Rangarao

“The most essential factor for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is data. If accurate information is provided, AI will deliver precise results,” said Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Nageswhar Reddy, renowned gastroenterologist and Chairman of AIG Hospitals. He addressed concerns about AI replacing doctors, stating that AI is not a substitute for medical professionals but rather an assistant. “Doctors who fail to adapt to this technology may find themselves left behind,” he warned.

AI is set to revolutionize the medical field, enhancing diagnosis and treatment accuracy. “AI can analyze vast patient data, detect diseases at microscopic levels, predict health risks years in advance, and accelerate drug discovery,” Dr. Reddy said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

How does AI contribute to medical diagnosis?

A doctor can review only a limited number of X-rays in a day. AI, however, can analyze 1,000 X-rays in just half an hour with 100% accuracy.

Doctors sometimes face challenges in diagnosing complex cases. If a patient’s age, height, weight, symptoms, and test results are entered into an AI system, it can generate highly precise diagnostic insights. For example, a patient once came to us with an unexplained fever. Despite normal test results, AI detected an abnormal protein in the blood and identified a minuscule spot on the X-ray, which even an experienced doctor had missed. The AI confirmed tuberculosis. With prompt treatment, the patient recovered within a month.

AI can also identify skin scars instantly and detect cancerous tumors during endoscopic optical biopsies, sometimes years before senior radiologists can. If you show AI a tumour, scar, or suspicious image, it can determine whether it is cancerous or not.

How is AI improving surgical procedures?

The integration of AI with robotic surgery has significantly enhanced precision. During operations, there’s always a risk of cutting tiny blood vessels that are invisible to the human eye. AI detects such risks and alerts surgeons in real-time.

Its role is particularly crucial in brain surgeries, where precision is paramount. Additionally, AI reduces the duration of surgeries, leading to quicker recovery times.

Can AI predict diseases in advance?

AI can analyze a person’s medical history in depth and provide personalized treatment. For instance, AI can predict whether an individual is at risk of developing diabetes or cancer within the next few years by analyzing their blood samples. Some people consume high amounts of sugar without gaining weight, while others gain weight despite eating less. This is due to genetic variations. AI can analyze genetic sequences and recommend personalized dietary and lifestyle adjustments.

Wearable devices like smartwatches and rings that monitor BP, sugar, pulse, and oxygen levels can now provide real-time health updates. AI analyzes this data and alerts users to abnormal trends, allowing for timely intervention. Previously, it took over 20 years to develop new drugs. With AI, new drug discovery has been reduced to just two years. The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines was possible due to AI.