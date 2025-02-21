Exclusive Interview With AIG Chairman, Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Nageswhar Reddy On The Medical Revolution With AI

By Aitharaju Rangarao
“The most essential factor for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is data. If accurate information is provided, AI will deliver precise results,” said Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Nageswhar Reddy, renowned gastroenterologist and Chairman of AIG Hospitals. He addressed concerns about AI replacing doctors, stating that AI is not a substitute for medical professionals but rather an assistant. “Doctors who fail to adapt to this technology may find themselves left behind,” he warned.
AI is set to revolutionize the medical field, enhancing diagnosis and treatment accuracy. “AI can analyze vast patient data, detect diseases at microscopic levels, predict health risks years in advance, and accelerate drug discovery,” Dr. Reddy said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.
How does AI contribute to medical diagnosis?
A doctor can review only a limited number of X-rays in a day. AI, however, can analyze 1,000 X-rays in just half an hour with 100% accuracy.
Doctors sometimes face challenges in diagnosing complex cases. If a patient’s age, height, weight, symptoms, and test results are entered into an AI system, it can generate highly precise diagnostic insights. For example, a patient once came to us with an unexplained fever. Despite normal test results, AI detected an abnormal protein in the blood and identified a minuscule spot on the X-ray, which even an experienced doctor had missed. The AI confirmed tuberculosis. With prompt treatment, the patient recovered within a month.
AI can also identify skin scars instantly and detect cancerous tumors during endoscopic optical biopsies, sometimes years before senior radiologists can. If you show AI a tumour, scar, or suspicious image, it can determine whether it is cancerous or not.
How is AI improving surgical procedures?
The integration of AI with robotic surgery has significantly enhanced precision. During operations, there’s always a risk of cutting tiny blood vessels that are invisible to the human eye. AI detects such risks and alerts surgeons in real-time.
Its role is particularly crucial in brain surgeries, where precision is paramount. Additionally, AI reduces the duration of surgeries, leading to quicker recovery times.
Can AI predict diseases in advance?
AI can analyze a person’s medical history in depth and provide personalized treatment. For instance, AI can predict whether an individual is at risk of developing diabetes or cancer within the next few years by analyzing their blood samples. Some people consume high amounts of sugar without gaining weight, while others gain weight despite eating less. This is due to genetic variations. AI can analyze genetic sequences and recommend personalized dietary and lifestyle adjustments.
Wearable devices like smartwatches and rings that monitor BP, sugar, pulse, and oxygen levels can now provide real-time health updates. AI analyzes this data and alerts users to abnormal trends, allowing for timely intervention. Previously, it took over 20 years to develop new drugs. With AI, new drug discovery has been reduced to just two years. The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines was possible due to AI.
How does the AI medical bed work?
A state-of-the-art AI medical bed is now available. When a patient lies on it, the bed records multiple health parameters such as pulse, BP, sugar, electrolytes, temperature, and oxygen saturation. If any medication is administered, AI logs the details and tracks the patient’s progress. For example, if a saline drip is set at 20 drops per minute and the patient’s condition improves, AI will recommend reducing the drip rate. It can also suggest the correct dosage of medications.
How does AI streamline doctor-patient interactions?
We have developed a tool called Prescription Recorder and Intelligent Summary Maker (PRISM). This software records the doctor-patient conversation and generates a precise prescription. It is intelligent enough to exclude unrelated discussions. For instance, if the doctor and patient discuss a movie like Pushpa 2, PRISM will filter it out. We have tested this with 10,000 patients and plan to present it to the Prime Minister. Our goal is to provide this software to all hospitals for free.
What are the risks and challenges of AI in healthcare?
If AI generates incorrect information, the consequences can be severe. The government must establish strict regulations on AI use in healthcare. Data security is also a major concern. Patients' data must be safeguarded against misuse. For example, Neuralink (a brain chip implant) has enabled paralyzed individuals to move their limbs using AI. However, there’s a risk of this technology being misused to control brain functions. AI must be used responsibly.
What is MIRA, and how does it help patients?
AIG Hospitals has introduced Medical Informatics Robotic Assistant (MIRA) in our Outpatient Department. Mira answers patients’ queries about their prescriptions and health conditions. MIRA supports Telugu, English, Bengali, and Hindi. Unlike human assistants, it never gets tired of answering repeated questions.
How does AI improve emergency care?
In ICUs, seven vital parameters, pulse, BP, oxygen levels, and more are constantly monitored. In large hospitals, the condition of five to six patients deteriorates daily. AI helps detect these changes early and alerts medical teams within minutes. To enhance response times, we developed i Save software. When five out of seven parameters show abnormal fluctuations, i Save instantly notifies nurses and doctors. This allows early intervention before a patient’s condition worsens.
Can AI make medical tests more affordable?
Yes. For instance, diagnosing fatty liver currently requires an expensive fibro scan. AI has now enabled a much cheaper method using blood test data. By analyzing liver function, cholesterol, hemoglobin, platelets, and enzyme levels, AI provides results with the same accuracy as a fibro scan, making diagnosis more affordable.
What’s next for AI in medicine?
AI is constantly evolving. In Hong Kong, an intelligent toilet has been developed. While a person uses it, the system analyzes their BP, sugar, pulse, electrolytes, and other health metrics. It then provides recommendations on diet, sleep, and lifestyle adjustments.
AI is transforming healthcare, but its ethical and safe use remains crucial. “AI must be used to assist, not replace, medical professionals,” Dr. Reddy concluded.