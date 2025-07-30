Hepatitis Awareness Week 2025: Everything Pregnant Women Need To Know About This Liver Condition

Pregnancy is one of those rare moments in the life of a woman where the feeling of excitement and happiness arises in the prospective parents. Nonetheless, this may be one occasion when utmost care of health is needed. Many pregnancy appointments are focusing on several pregnancy conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, whereas we often don't consider hepatitis, especially Hepatitis B and C, which are associated with concern in pregnancy. According to Dr Akhil Deshmukh, Consultant Hepatology and Liver Transplant at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, hepatitis can be one of the most notorious infections to monitor throughout pregnancy not only for maternal safety but also for the fetus.

Hepatitis in Pregnancy

Hepatitis is explained as the inflammation of the liver, caused by several viruses, most importantly: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. "Each of the viruses differs in its mode of transmission, strength of the infection, and long-term complications," explains Dr Deshmukh. For instance, Hepatitis B and C are instrumental in pregnancy merely because in the very processes of delivery, they may be transmitted to the newborn. "Pregnant women should be wary of Hepatitis E as well, with possible serious complications in the third trimester."

Why Early Screening Is Important

One of the major hurdles in managing hepatitis during pregnancy is its silent course. Dr Deshmukh says that many women do not exhibit any symptoms, therefore it is missed unless specifically screened.

Some of the symptoms are:

Fatigue

Jaundice

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

These symptoms may also be ascribed to regular discomfort of pregnancy. "This is why early testing is crucial. The guidelines in India recommend screening all pregnant women for Hepatitis B and C in the first trimester because early detection can lead to major decreases in complications," suggests the doctor.

Impact on Baby and What Can Be Done

The greatest concern with hepatitis in pregnancy is vertical transmission, which is the passage of the virus from mother to baby. Dr Deshmukh warns that if Hepatitis B is not managed, there is a good chance the newborn will contract hepatitis during delivery. Fortunately, if the Hepatitis B vaccine and hepatitis B immunoglobulin (HBIG) is given to the baby within 12 hours of birth it will prevent this transmission in almost all cases. "For those women with high viral loads, antiviral medications may be indicated in the third trimester to further reduce the risk," suggests the Hepatologist.

If Hepatitis B is not managed, there is a good chance the newborn will contract hepatitis during delivery (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Although, Hepatitis C is not as infectious to the baby but, Dr Deshmukh says it must be managed cautiously. As of now, a vaccine for Hepatitis C doesn't exist and therapeutic interventions for pregnant mothers are very limited. Nevertheless, most babies born to mothers who are Hepatitis C positive do not have the virus, and some effective new antiviral therapies provided to mothers after delivery can have a long-term prognosis for them too.

Hepatitis A and E, The Environmental Component

In India and other developing countries Hepatitis A and E are both environment-related diseases contracted mainly from the consumption of contaminated water (and sometimes food), or by exposure to fecal contamination due to inadequate sanitation. "While Hepatitis A infection is generally mild, and self-limited, Hepatitis E infection has more morbidity among pregnant women, and occasionally leads to liver failure (though, rare)," warns Dr Deshmukh. The risk of contracting Hepatitis E is highest during the third trimester, he warns. The best prevention includes improving sanitation, avoiding food that is raw or has been handled improperly, and drinking boiled or filtered, safe water.

The complete approach for safer pregnancies

Managing hepatitis during pregnancy is more than the mere provision of medical treatment. It has to do with awareness, carrying out periodic check-ups, and having lots of support from the healthcare structure. Pregnant women must feel comfortable bearing in mind hepatitis screening with their doctor, further considering a positive diagnosis does not mean the end. "With the right care comprising medication only when needed and delivery interventions, there stood a secure and healthy future for the mother and child," says Dr Deshmukh.