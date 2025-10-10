World Mental Health Day 2025: Everyday Habits That May Delay Alzheimer’s Disease
Making small, regular changes to your daily life can help your brain cells stay strong, improve blood flow and lower inflammation.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive condition that gradually impairs memory, cognition, and daily activities. There is no sure way to stop Alzheimer's, but research shows that some habits can help keep the brain healthy and may lower the risk of getting it or slow its progress. Making small, regular changes to your daily life can help your brain cells stay strong, improve blood flow and lower inflammation. All of these things are good for your brain health in the long run.
Stay Mentally Active
Just like muscles need to be worked out, the brain stays strong when it is exercised mentally on a regular basis. Learning new things increases your cognitive reserve, which helps it stay strong as you get older. Reading, doing puzzles, playing chess and learning a new language are all good ways to keep your mind busy. Even small changes like trying a new recipe or using your non-dominant hand, can stimulate different parts of your brain and make connections that may help you remember things longer.
Exercise Regularly
One of the best ways to protect the brain is to stay active. Regular exercise makes blood flow better and sends more oxygen to the brain. This lowers the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity, all of which are linked to Alzheimer's. Most days of the week, try to get at least 30 minutes of moderate activity, like brisk walking, biking, swimming, or yoga. It can also help to do strength training a few times a week. You don't have to do a lot of intense exercise to keep your brain healthy and your body moving. Stretching, gardening, or dancing every day are all good ways to do this.
Eat a Brain Healthy Diet
What you eat has a direct effect on how your brain works. Eating foods high in antioxidants, healthy fats and vitamins can help nerve cells and lower inflammation. The Mediterranean and MIND diets, which stress whole grains, fish, nuts, olive oil and vegetables, have been shown to lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Berries, walnuts, and fatty fish are some of the best foods to eat. It's also important to cut back on processed foods, sugary snacks and too much red meat. Drinking enough water and not eating too much salt can also help keep blood flowing to the brain.
Prioritise Quality Sleep
Sleep is more than just resting, it's when the brain gets rid of toxins and heals itself. People who don't get enough sleep or have trouble sleeping are more likely to get Alzheimer's because it lets harmful proteins build up. Adults should try to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night without waking up. You can sleep better by making a regular bedtime routine, keeping the bedroom cool and dark, not drinking caffeine late in the day and limiting screen time before bed.
Stay Socially Connected
Having strong relationships and spending time with friends and family keeps the brain active and lowers stress, which helps memory and mental health. Spending time with friends and family volunteering and doing things with other people such as taking classes and playing cards can help keep your brain healthy and lower your risk of getting worse.
