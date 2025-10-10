ETV Bharat / health

World Mental Health Day 2025: Everyday Habits That May Delay Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive condition that gradually impairs memory, cognition, and daily activities. There is no sure way to stop Alzheimer's, but research shows that some habits can help keep the brain healthy and may lower the risk of getting it or slow its progress. Making small, regular changes to your daily life can help your brain cells stay strong, improve blood flow and lower inflammation. All of these things are good for your brain health in the long run.

Stay Mentally Active

Just like muscles need to be worked out, the brain stays strong when it is exercised mentally on a regular basis. Learning new things increases your cognitive reserve, which helps it stay strong as you get older. Reading, doing puzzles, playing chess and learning a new language are all good ways to keep your mind busy. Even small changes like trying a new recipe or using your non-dominant hand, can stimulate different parts of your brain and make connections that may help you remember things longer.

Exercise Regularly

One of the best ways to protect the brain is to stay active. Regular exercise makes blood flow better and sends more oxygen to the brain. This lowers the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity, all of which are linked to Alzheimer's. Most days of the week, try to get at least 30 minutes of moderate activity, like brisk walking, biking, swimming, or yoga. It can also help to do strength training a few times a week. You don't have to do a lot of intense exercise to keep your brain healthy and your body moving. Stretching, gardening, or dancing every day are all good ways to do this.

Eat a Brain Healthy Diet