On Women’s Day 2025, Put Yourself First: Essential Health Tests Women Should Never Skip

Women juggle family, career, home, and relationships, often putting their health last. But ignoring health checkups can lead to serious issues down the road. Many diseases like breast cancer, diabetes, and heart disease can be prevented or managed if detected early. So, on this International Women’s Day, let’s make a pledge to prioritize our health.
Here’s our list of must-do health tests that every woman should take at different stages of life.
1. Blood Sugar Test (Diabetes Test)
Why is it important? Diabetes is rising among women, even in their 20s and 30s. High blood sugar can damage your heart, kidneys, and eyes.
When should you get it? Get tested every 3 years if you are under 40 and have no risk factors. If you have a family history of diabetes, are overweight, or have PCOS, test annually.
2. Thyroid Test
Why is it important? An underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) can cause weight gain, fatigue, hair loss, and irregular periods. Women are more prone to thyroid issues than men.
When should you get it? Start checking your TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone) levels in your 20s. If you have symptoms, test every year.
3. Blood Pressure Check
Why is it important? High BP is called the "silent killer" because it shows no symptoms but can cause heart attacks and strokes.
When should you get it? Every woman over 20 should get her blood pressure checked annually.
If you have a family history of hypertension, get checked more often.
4. Pap Smear & HPV Test
Why is it important? Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, yet many women don’t get tested. A Pap smear detects early cell changes, while the HPV test checks for the virus that causes cervical cancer.
When should you get it? Start at 21 and repeat every 3 years. After 30, you can get a Pap smear + HPV test every 5 years.
5. Vitamin D & Iron Levels
Why is it important? Vitamin D deficiency leads to weak bones, fatigue, and low immunity.
Iron deficiency (anemia) causes tiredness, pale skin, and dizziness—and it’s very common in women due to menstruation.
When should you get it? Test Vitamin D & Iron levels yearly, especially if you feel tired often.
6. Lipid Profile (Cholesterol Test)
Why is it important? Bad cholesterol (LDL) can clog arteries and lead to heart disease, while good cholesterol (HDL) protects the heart. Women often ignore heart health, thinking it's a “men’s problem” but heart disease is the leading cause of death in women.
When should you get it? Start at 30 and repeat every 5 years (or annually if you have high cholesterol). If you have high BP, obesity, or diabetes, test more frequently.
7. Kidney & Liver Function Tests
Why is it important? Your kidneys filter toxins, and your liver processes everything you eat and drink. Problems here can go unnoticed until it’s too late.
When should you get it? Start kidney (KFT) and liver (LFT) tests after 30. If you have diabetes, high BP, or drink alcohol, test annually.
8. Mammogram & Breast Self-Exam
Why is it important? Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, but early detection saves lives.
When should you get it? Self-check your breasts monthly for lumps, pain, or changes. Get a mammogram every year after 40 (earlier if you have a family history).
9. Bone Density Test
Why is it important? Women are more prone to osteoporosis, especially after menopause. Weak bones can lead to painful fractures in old age.
When should you get it? Start bone density tests after 40, especially if you have low calcium intake or a family history of osteoporosis. After 50, test every 2-3 years.
10. Mental Health Check
Why is it important? Women are twice as likely to experience anxiety and depression as men. The stress of work, family, and society’s expectations can take a toll on mental well-being.
When should you get it? If you feel overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed, seek therapy or counseling.
Mental health is as important as physical health. Never hesitate to ask for help.
Book your annual health checkup, encourage your friends, sisters, mothers, and daughters to do the same, and take control of your well-being. Your health is your power – don’t wait until it’s too late.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Read more:
- International Women's Day: Ultimate Self-Care Routine For Busy Professionals: 6 Essential Tips On How To Balance Work And Personal Well-Being
- International Women’s Day 2025: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages to Celebrate Women Everywhere
- International Women's Day: New Rules Of Love – How Women Are Taking Charge of Their Relationships