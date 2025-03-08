ETV Bharat / health

On Women’s Day 2025, Put Yourself First: Essential Health Tests Women Should Never Skip

These particular tests are a must for every woman ( Getty Images )

Women juggle family, career, home, and relationships, often putting their health last. But ignoring health checkups can lead to serious issues down the road. Many diseases like breast cancer, diabetes, and heart disease can be prevented or managed if detected early. So, on this International Women’s Day, let’s make a pledge to prioritize our health.

Here’s our list of must-do health tests that every woman should take at different stages of life.

1. Blood Sugar Test (Diabetes Test)

Why is it important? Diabetes is rising among women, even in their 20s and 30s. High blood sugar can damage your heart, kidneys, and eyes.

When should you get it? Get tested every 3 years if you are under 40 and have no risk factors. If you have a family history of diabetes, are overweight, or have PCOS, test annually.

2. Thyroid Test

Why is it important? An underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) can cause weight gain, fatigue, hair loss, and irregular periods. Women are more prone to thyroid issues than men.

Start getting your thyroid tested from your 20s onwards (Getty Images)

When should you get it? Start checking your TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone) levels in your 20s. If you have symptoms, test every year.

3. Blood Pressure Check

Why is it important? High BP is called the "silent killer" because it shows no symptoms but can cause heart attacks and strokes.

When should you get it? Every woman over 20 should get her blood pressure checked annually.

If you have a family history of hypertension, get checked more often.

4. Pap Smear & HPV Test

Why is it important? Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, yet many women don’t get tested. A Pap smear detects early cell changes, while the HPV test checks for the virus that causes cervical cancer.

When should you get it? Start at 21 and repeat every 3 years. After 30, you can get a Pap smear + HPV test every 5 years.

5. Vitamin D & Iron Levels

Why is it important? Vitamin D deficiency leads to weak bones, fatigue, and low immunity.

Iron deficiency (anemia) causes tiredness, pale skin, and dizziness—and it’s very common in women due to menstruation.