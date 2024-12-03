ETV Bharat / health

Protect Your Baby's Vision, Essential Eye Care Tips For The First Year

Welcoming a newborn into your life is a joyous experience filled with curiosity and questions, especially regarding the health and growth of your baby. While parents often focus on nutrition and physical milestones, one critical area that can sometimes be overlooked is eye health. Understanding how your baby’s vision develops in the first year and knowing how to care for their eyes is crucial for their overall development.

Dr. Neeraj Sanduja, MBBS, MS, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon at Viaan Eye and Retina Centre, explains, “Vision is one of the last senses to develop in a baby. Newborns can only see objects approximately 8-12 inches away and may initially perceive only shades of grey. However, vision develops rapidly during the first year as they gain focus, object tracking, and colour perception. Observing your baby during this time can help identify and address potential issues early.”

Why Eye Care Matters In The First Year

A baby’s vision plays a fundamental role in their overall development, influencing physical coordination and cognitive growth. Ensuring healthy eyes in infancy sets the foundation for good vision and developmental milestones.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to understanding common eye concerns in newborns and tips for ensuring their healthy visual development.

Common Eye Problems In Newborns

1. Eye Crossing (Strabismus)

It’s normal for a newborn’s eyes to appear crossed or wander occasionally. However, persistent crossing or misalignment beyond six months may indicate strabismus, a condition that requires attention from an eye care specialist. Early detection can prevent long-term vision issues.

It is normal for a newborn’s eyes to appear crossed (Freepik)

2. Blocked Tear Ducts

Blocked tear ducts are a common concern in newborns, leading to excessive tearing or slight discharge. Most cases resolve on their own, but gentle massage and cleaning can help. If symptoms persist, consult an ophthalmologist for further evaluation.

3. Eye Infections

Redness, swelling, or discharge from your baby’s eyes could be signs of conjunctivitis or other infections. Maintaining proper hygiene and seeking medical care can help prevent complications.

4. Congenital Cataracts

Some babies are born with congenital cataracts, a condition where the lens becomes cloudy, impacting vision. Early diagnosis and surgical intervention are essential to prevent long-term vision impairment.

Expert Tips for Newborn Eye Care