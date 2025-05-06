ETV Bharat / health

Can Endometriosis Be Treated to Improve Fertility and Get Pregnant? Yes, A Doctor Explains How

Software engineer Shruti K was 29, married, with a life neatly arranged in folders: vacations planned a year in advance, fertility tracker apps synched with her partner’s calendar, health insurance optimised to the decimal. And yet, something was off. Every month, the same script repeated: bloating, agony, pain that radiated like an electric fence through her lower back and pelvis.

Her gynaecologist initially called it dysmenorrhea: a catch-all phrase for painful periods. It was only two years later, after a laparoscopy and an exploratory MRI, that she heard the real word for it. Endometriosis. What followed was a blur of medication, hormone therapy, and eventually silence. The silence of a womb that refused to conceive. Shruti’s story is part of a larger pattern.

Endometriosis is widespread, yet underdiagnosed. It affects 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, yet takes an average of 7 to 10 years to diagnose. That’s nearly a decade of dismissal, misdiagnosis, or worse, outright gaslighting. At its core, endometriosis is the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) growing outside of it. On the ovaries, the fallopian tubes, even the intestines or diaphragm. Every month, this rogue tissue responds to hormonal changes just like the uterus does: it swells, bleeds, and scars. But unlike uterine lining, it has nowhere to go. The result is inflammation, adhesions, and chronic pain and, in many cases, infertility.

Says Dr. Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility at PRIME IVF: “Endometriosis has the tendency to completely transform, ruin, or disable the healthy functioning of the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uterus while, at the same time, becoming progressively restrictive to a woman's potential for pregnancy.”

But not all women with endometriosis are infertile. In fact, many become pregnant naturally.

The Puzzle of Reproductive Logic

We think reproduction is straightforward: eggs meet sperm, life begins. But in the case of endometriosis, the very architecture of conception (the tubes, the eggs, the timing) is distorted in ways that seem minor, but have major consequences.

Dr. Singh explains that the causes of endometriosis are likely multifactorial: