Can Endometriosis Be Treated to Improve Fertility and Get Pregnant? Yes, A Doctor Explains How

Software engineer Shruti K was 29, married, with a life neatly arranged in folders: vacations planned a year in advance, fertility tracker apps synched with her partner’s calendar, health insurance optimised to the decimal. And yet, something was off. Every month, the same script repeated: bloating, agony, pain that radiated like an electric fence through her lower back and pelvis.
Her gynaecologist initially called it dysmenorrhea: a catch-all phrase for painful periods. It was only two years later, after a laparoscopy and an exploratory MRI, that she heard the real word for it. Endometriosis. What followed was a blur of medication, hormone therapy, and eventually silence. The silence of a womb that refused to conceive. Shruti’s story is part of a larger pattern.
Endometriosis is widespread, yet underdiagnosed. It affects 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, yet takes an average of 7 to 10 years to diagnose. That’s nearly a decade of dismissal, misdiagnosis, or worse, outright gaslighting. At its core, endometriosis is the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) growing outside of it. On the ovaries, the fallopian tubes, even the intestines or diaphragm. Every month, this rogue tissue responds to hormonal changes just like the uterus does: it swells, bleeds, and scars. But unlike uterine lining, it has nowhere to go. The result is inflammation, adhesions, and chronic pain and, in many cases, infertility.
Says Dr. Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility at PRIME IVF: “Endometriosis has the tendency to completely transform, ruin, or disable the healthy functioning of the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uterus while, at the same time, becoming progressively restrictive to a woman's potential for pregnancy.”
But not all women with endometriosis are infertile. In fact, many become pregnant naturally.
The Puzzle of Reproductive Logic
We think reproduction is straightforward: eggs meet sperm, life begins. But in the case of endometriosis, the very architecture of conception (the tubes, the eggs, the timing) is distorted in ways that seem minor, but have major consequences.
Dr. Singh explains that the causes of endometriosis are likely multifactorial:
- Retrograde menstruation, where menstrual blood flows back into the pelvis.
- Genetic predispositions.
- Immune system dysfunction, where the body fails to recognize and clear misplaced endometrial cells.
- Hormonal factors, particularly high oestrogen levels.
This rogue tissue then goes about its sabotage: scarring fallopian tubes, distorting ovaries, enveloping eggs in a sheath of inflammation. Ovulation becomes erratic. Implantation becomes improbable. Sometimes, fertilisation doesn’t even happen. Other times, it happens, but the embryo finds no welcome mat. Yet some women with Stage IV endometriosis (severe) conceive naturally. Others with Stage I (mild) struggle for years. Which means the disease’s impact on fertility isn’t just about anatomy. It’s about timing, inflammation, and the hormonal ballet that orchestrates conception.
What Can Be Done?
Despite its complexity, endometriosis has a surprisingly simple antidote: awareness and early intervention.
1. Symptom Recognition
The first step is listening to women. Chronic pelvic pain, painful periods, pain during sex, gastrointestinal issues aren’t normal. They need to be taken seriously, not dismissed as “just cramps.”
2. Diagnostic Vigilance
Currently, the gold standard for diagnosing endometriosis is laparoscopy, an invasive procedure. But newer non-invasive tools — pelvic MRI, transvaginal ultrasound, biomarkers like CA-125 — are emerging. The key is not to wait until a woman is actively trying to conceive to investigate these symptoms.
3. Treatment Options
Dr. Nishi Singh lays out a stepped approach:
- Medications and hormonal therapy to suppress symptoms and slow progression.
- Laparoscopic surgery to remove or ablate endometrial lesions and restore reproductive anatomy.
- Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), especially IVF, for those who cannot conceive naturally.
“In many cases,” she says, “early treatment and diagnosis of endometriosis in women greatly improve their prospects of attaining fertility. It may take a while, but with the right treatment and guidance, most women who are afflicted with endometriosis may still achieve their dream of motherhood.”
We often think of fertility in terms of potential... the potential to conceive, to carry, to give birth. But endometriosis challenges us to think of it in terms of agency... the power to understand our bodies, to demand better care, to pursue options without shame.
