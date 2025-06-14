The Body Remembers: Difficult Childhoods May Lead to Endometriosis In Women, Says Study

There are pains we carry in our bodies long before we know the language to name them. Sometimes, these hidden griefs do not remain in the mind alone. They find a home in the flesh.

A new study from the Karolinska Institutet offers compelling evidence for what many therapists, spiritual healers, and trauma survivors have long suspected: that the difficult and often unspoken experiences of our early years can manifest later in life not just as emotional burdens, but as physical disease. Specifically, it connects adverse childhood experiences with an increased risk of endometriosis, a condition that afflicts one in 10 women in the world and is marked by debilitating pain and inflammation.

Endometriosis is, in itself, a mysterious illness. It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the womb (on the ovaries, the abdomen). These tissues bleed in rhythm with the menstrual cycle but have nowhere to go. The result is a buildup of pain, inflammation, and often scar tissue that binds organs together, both literally and symbolically.

Now imagine that a young girl endures violence in her home or school. She grows up in chaos—a parent lost to addiction, or a mother gripped by depression, or school life fractured by instability. The study followed over 1.3 million such women in Sweden, and the pattern was clear: those exposed to multiple adverse events during childhood were more likely to be diagnosed with endometriosis as adults.

Dr. Marika Rostvall, the lead author of the study and a physician at the Department of Global Public Health at Karolinska, explains this connection not just as a statistic but as a psychological truth. “We also saw that the more adverse experiences in childhood, the higher the risk. Among those who had five or more factors, the risk increased to 60%,” she says. The risk doubled for those who had endured violence directly.

It is not merely a matter of correlation. It is a call to look more deeply into the suffering of women who carry both physical pain and the silent legacy of early trauma. As Dr. Rostvall observes, we must look not only at the symptom but at the person in her wholeness. “The results suggest that early life experiences can affect the body's health much later in life and highlight the importance of looking at the whole person, not just the symptoms. The findings are also in line with previous research showing that difficulties in childhood have profound consequences for future health,” she says.

This is not to say that endometriosis is caused by trauma alone. We must be cautious not to pathologize pain or assign blame. Rather, the study offers two plausible and human explanations. First, chronic stress in childhood can dysregulate the immune system, impairing its ability to clear the errant tissue that gives rise to endometriosis. Second, that trauma may rewire the nervous system, altering pain thresholds so that the body becomes hypervigilant, reactive, and more likely to feel and report pain.

In other words, the body remembers. So, we must begin to consider the full emotional biography of those who suffer. We must ask not only: What hurts? but What happened?

