Emergency Medicine Has Evolved Dramatically Over The Past Two Decades: Expert

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: In India, Emergency Medicine has evolved dramatically over the past two decades. Once an overlooked domain, it is now emerging as a structured specialty, with dedicated postgraduate training, specialised departments, and increasing awareness among policymakers and the public alike, says Dr Tamorish Kole, Chair-Clinical Practice Committee, International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM).

"The COVID-19 pandemic played a pivotal role in accelerating this recognition, with emergency departments across the country serving as the frontline during the crisis. Both Government Institutions and many private teaching hospitals have established state-of-the-art emergency departments, and national initiatives are underway to build robust emergency care systems across India’s vast geography," Dr Kole told ETV Bharat.

Every year on May 27, the world comes together to recognise Emergency Medicine Day — a day that highlights the indispensable role of emergency care professionals who work tirelessly to save lives, often under the most challenging circumstances.

The theme for Emergency Medicine Day 2025, “Proud to Provide Your Emergency Care," is a powerful reminder of the passion, resilience, and expertise that define this vital specialty. From bustling urban emergency departments to remote rural health facilities, emergency medicine practitioners serve as the backbone of healthcare systems, responding swiftly and skillfully to everything from cardiac arrests and trauma to pandemics and natural disasters.

"This year's campaign is not just about appreciation; it’s a celebration of pride — pride in the profession, in the teams who make it all possible, and in the countless lives saved each day. It shines a spotlight on the excellence, empathy, and endurance of emergency physicians, nurses, technicians, and first responders who place patient care above all else, no matter the hour or the odds. The stories of emergency care are often ones of split-second decisions, seamless teamwork, and selfless dedication. These professionals are not just first responders — they are lifelines," said Dr Kole.

Dr Kole, however, said that despite the progress, challenges remain. "Many emergency departments are still overburdened, understaffed, and under-resourced. But the spirit of the Indian emergency medicine community remains unwavering. From training local paramedics to spearheading trauma response systems and initiating care pathways in emergency settings, India’s emergency medicine professionals are pushing boundaries every day. On this Emergency Medicine Day, we not only salute their commitment but also call for continued investment in infrastructure, manpower, training, and policy support to build resilient emergency systems across the country," he said.