Yes, Blue Light From Your Phone Can Harm Your Skin. A Dermatologist Explains

Robina (Australia): Social media is full of claims that every day habits can harm your skin. It's also full of recommendations or advertisements for products that can protect you. Now social media has blue light from our devices in its sights. So can scrolling on our phones really damage your skin? And will applying creams or lotions help?

Here's what the evidence says and what we should really be focusing on.

Remind me, what actually is blue light?

Blue light is part of the visible light spectrum. Sunlight is the strongest source. But our electronic devices such as our phones, laptops and TVs also emit it, albeit at levels 100-1,000 times lower.

Seeing as we spend so much time using these devices, there has been some concern about the impact of blue light on our health, including on our eyes and sleep. Now, we're learning more about the impact of blue light on our skin.

How does blue light affect the skin?

The evidence for blue light's impact on skin is still emerging. But there are some interesting findings.

1. Blue light can increase pigmentation

Studies suggest exposure to blue light can stimulate the production of melanin, the natural skin pigment that gives skin its colour. So too much blue light can potentially worsen hyperpigmentation overproduction of melanin leading to dark spots on the skin especially in people with darker skin.

2. Blue light can give you wrinkles

Some research suggests blue light might damage collagen, a protein essential for skin structure, potentially accelerating the formation of wrinkles. A laboratory study suggests this can happen if you hold your device one centimetre from your skin for as little as an hour.

However, for most people, if you hold your device more than 10cm away from your skin, that would reduce your exposure 100-fold. So this is much less likely to be significant.

3. Blue light can disrupt your sleep, affecting your skin