ETV Bharat / health

Rising Obesity a Concern, Preventive Measures Must Be Taken for Healthier Lifestyle: Eco Survey

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 22, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

According to the Economic Survey 2023 24 tabled in the Parliament, obesity is becoming a serious issue among Indian adults, driven by increased consumption of processed for and reduced physical activity.

According to the Economic Survey 2023 24 tabled in the Parliament, obesity is becoming a serious issue among Indian adults, driven by increased consumption of processed for and reduced physical activity.
Representational Image (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Raising concerns over growing obesity and the increase in consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, the Economic Survey said 54 per cent of the total disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets. Obesity presents a "concerning situation" and preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle, it said.

"Obesity is emerging as a serious concern among India's adult population," said the Survey, which was tabled on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. If India needs to "reap the gains of its demographic dividend, it is critical that its population's health parameters transition towards a balanced and diverse diet", it said.

Citing a report from the Indian Council for Medical Research, the Economic Survey observed that the rise in consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, coupled with reduced physical activity and limited access to diverse foods, exacerbate micronutrient deficiencies and overweight/obesity problems.

Estimates show that the adult obesity rate in India has more than tripled, and the rise in children is the steepest in the world for India, behind Vietnam and Namibia, the survey stated, referring to a World Obesity Federation report. The survey further said as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the incidence of obesity is significantly higher in urban India than in rural India. In urban India, it is 29.8 per cent in men versus 19.3 per cent in rural India.

The percentage of men facing obesity in the 18-69 age bracket has increased to 22.9 per cent in NFHS-5 from 18.9 per cent in NFHS-4. For women, it has increased from 20.6 per cent (NFHS-4) to 24 per cent (NFHS-5).

"Combined with an ageing population in some states, obesity presents a concerning situation. Preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle," the survey said. In some states, such as in the NCT (Delhi), the proportion of women with obesity is 41.3 per cent, as against 38 per cent for men.

In Tamil Nadu, for men, obesity is 37 per cent and it is 40.4 per cent for women. In Andhra, it is 36.3 per cent for women while for men it is 31.1 per cent.

New Delhi: Raising concerns over growing obesity and the increase in consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, the Economic Survey said 54 per cent of the total disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets. Obesity presents a "concerning situation" and preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle, it said.

"Obesity is emerging as a serious concern among India's adult population," said the Survey, which was tabled on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. If India needs to "reap the gains of its demographic dividend, it is critical that its population's health parameters transition towards a balanced and diverse diet", it said.

Citing a report from the Indian Council for Medical Research, the Economic Survey observed that the rise in consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, coupled with reduced physical activity and limited access to diverse foods, exacerbate micronutrient deficiencies and overweight/obesity problems.

Estimates show that the adult obesity rate in India has more than tripled, and the rise in children is the steepest in the world for India, behind Vietnam and Namibia, the survey stated, referring to a World Obesity Federation report. The survey further said as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the incidence of obesity is significantly higher in urban India than in rural India. In urban India, it is 29.8 per cent in men versus 19.3 per cent in rural India.

The percentage of men facing obesity in the 18-69 age bracket has increased to 22.9 per cent in NFHS-5 from 18.9 per cent in NFHS-4. For women, it has increased from 20.6 per cent (NFHS-4) to 24 per cent (NFHS-5).

"Combined with an ageing population in some states, obesity presents a concerning situation. Preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle," the survey said. In some states, such as in the NCT (Delhi), the proportion of women with obesity is 41.3 per cent, as against 38 per cent for men.

In Tamil Nadu, for men, obesity is 37 per cent and it is 40.4 per cent for women. In Andhra, it is 36.3 per cent for women while for men it is 31.1 per cent.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONCERNS OVER GROWING OBESITYECONOMIC SURVEY ON OBESITYECONOMIC SURVEY 2023 24

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.