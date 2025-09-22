Early Signs Of Parkinson’s Disease And Why Timely Diagnosis Is Crucial
The disease progresses slowely. If the subtle early signs are ignored, they can delaye the medical intervention needed to slow the progression of the disease
September 22, 2025
Parkinson's disease affects millions of people worldwide. A neurodegenerative disorder affects motor functions, primarily movement, but can extend to other bodily systems, including speech, balance, and cognitive abilities. Typically, Parkinson's disease manifests in individuals over the age of 60; however, it can develop early and, in many cases, can remain undiagnosed for years. The disease progresses slowly, and the early signs are subtle, so they often get mistaken for signs of normal aging or fatigue.
According to Dr Ramesh Babu Mutiki, MBBS, MD, DNB (Neuro), Senior Consultant Neuro Physician at Apollo Hospitals in Visakhapatnam, if early symptoms are left unrecognised or untreated, it can delay the crucial medical intervention needed to slow the disease's progression. "Early detection can help begin the treatment early, which can help improve the life of the patient," says Dr Mutiki. He points out early signs of Parkinson's disease that are often mistaken for aging signs:
Tremors
One of the common signs of Parkinson's disease is tremors. These are involuntary shaking movements, which typically start in the fingers, hands, or chin and may appear when the body is at rest. Dr Mutiki says, at first, these signs can be subtle and can be visible when holding a cup of coffee or resting a hand on a lap. "They are not painful but can worsen over time. They can become noticeable in some cases and more debilitating," says the Neuro Physician.
Small Handwriting
Medically known as Micrographia, it is an abnormal reduction in handwriting size. As the disease progresses, patients with Parkinson's may notice that their handwriting becomes smaller, more cramped, or even illegible. "Over time, the brain's ability declines to control fine motor skills. It can go unnoticed initially, but it's a clue to the development of Parkinson's," explains Dr Mutiki.
Slowness of Movement
Clinically termed Bradykinesia, patients with the onset of Parkinson's disease experience slowing of movements. Everyday tasks such as brushing teeth, buttoning a shirt, or walking can begin to feel cumbersome. "They may feel that they are moving through molasses, and responses to external stimuli tend to become delayed. This can make simple activities more difficult," says the expert.
Muscle Stiffness
Rigidity of muscles is another prime sign of Parkinson's. It typically affects the arms and legs, causing discomfort and reducing flexibility. D Mutiki explains that, unlike typical muscle soreness, stiffness in Parkinson's doesn't improve with stretching or movement and often results in a limited range of motions. "Over time, this rigidity can interfere with basic tasks such as reaching for objects or walking, or even natural arm swing when moving."
Balance Issues
As Parkinson's progresses, a patient may develop issues with balance and posture. A stooped posture and difficulty remaining stable, especially when turning or walking on uneven ground, are common. These changes often go unnoticed at first, but can increase the risk of falls and decline in mobility.
Decreased Sense of Smell
Also known as Anosmia is an early sign of Parkinson's. It can occur years or even decades before motor symptoms become apparent. A patient may find it difficult to smell everyday scents like coffee, spices, or flowers. These symptoms are often overlooked, but anosmia can be an early hint.
Facial Masking (Decreased Facial Expression)
This means a reduction in facial expressions. The patient appears less animated or more serious, even when they are not experiencing negative emotions. This is due to the loss of motor control over facial muscles. It creates a perception of emotional distance or detachment. "An individual appears disconnected, which can affect their social life."
Voice Changes and Swallowing Difficulties
Parkinson's can affect speech patterns, which often result in a softer voice with less tone variation. These changes are usually gradual and mostly noticed by others. "In the later stages, patients can develop difficulty swallowing. Though this symptom appears later in the disease progression."
Sleep Disruptions
Many people with Parkinson's experience REM Sleep Behavior Disorder (RBD) as an early sign of the disease. "RBD means physically acting out vivid dreams such as kicking, shouting, or flailing, which can result in injury," explains Dr Mutiki. REM sleep is the one that occurs at intervals during the night, where rapid eye movement happens. He says that RBD is not exclusive to Parkinson's, but its presence can be an important early warning sign.
Why Early Detection Is Important
Currently, there's no cure for Parkinson's disease, but early detection and intervention can help manage the condition. Timely diagnosis can help patients begin tailored treatment, which may include medication, physical therapy, and dietary modifications. "These treatments can help alleviate symptoms, maintain mobility, and improve overall well-being for a longer period," says Dr Mutiki.
He says that early detection can help families of the patients to plan ahead, both emotionally and financially. "It allows a more proactive approach in managing the condition, reduces the severity of symptoms and offers patients some level of independence," insists the doctor.
