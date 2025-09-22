ETV Bharat / health

Early Signs Of Parkinson’s Disease And Why Timely Diagnosis Is Crucial

Parkinson's disease affects millions of people worldwide. A neurodegenerative disorder affects motor functions, primarily movement, but can extend to other bodily systems, including speech, balance, and cognitive abilities. Typically, Parkinson's disease manifests in individuals over the age of 60; however, it can develop early and, in many cases, can remain undiagnosed for years. The disease progresses slowly, and the early signs are subtle, so they often get mistaken for signs of normal aging or fatigue.

According to Dr Ramesh Babu Mutiki, MBBS, MD, DNB (Neuro), Senior Consultant Neuro Physician at Apollo Hospitals in Visakhapatnam, if early symptoms are left unrecognised or untreated, it can delay the crucial medical intervention needed to slow the disease's progression. "Early detection can help begin the treatment early, which can help improve the life of the patient," says Dr Mutiki. He points out early signs of Parkinson's disease that are often mistaken for aging signs:

Tremors

One of the common signs of Parkinson's disease is tremors. These are involuntary shaking movements, which typically start in the fingers, hands, or chin and may appear when the body is at rest. Dr Mutiki says, at first, these signs can be subtle and can be visible when holding a cup of coffee or resting a hand on a lap. "They are not painful but can worsen over time. They can become noticeable in some cases and more debilitating," says the Neuro Physician.

Small Handwriting

Medically known as Micrographia, it is an abnormal reduction in handwriting size. As the disease progresses, patients with Parkinson's may notice that their handwriting becomes smaller, more cramped, or even illegible. "Over time, the brain's ability declines to control fine motor skills. It can go unnoticed initially, but it's a clue to the development of Parkinson's," explains Dr Mutiki.

Slowness of Movement

Clinically termed Bradykinesia, patients with the onset of Parkinson's disease experience slowing of movements. Everyday tasks such as brushing teeth, buttoning a shirt, or walking can begin to feel cumbersome. "They may feel that they are moving through molasses, and responses to external stimuli tend to become delayed. This can make simple activities more difficult," says the expert.

Muscle Stiffness

Rigidity of muscles is another prime sign of Parkinson's. It typically affects the arms and legs, causing discomfort and reducing flexibility. D Mutiki explains that, unlike typical muscle soreness, stiffness in Parkinson's doesn't improve with stretching or movement and often results in a limited range of motions. "Over time, this rigidity can interfere with basic tasks such as reaching for objects or walking, or even natural arm swing when moving."

Balance Issues

As Parkinson's progresses, a patient may develop issues with balance and posture. A stooped posture and difficulty remaining stable, especially when turning or walking on uneven ground, are common. These changes often go unnoticed at first, but can increase the risk of falls and decline in mobility.