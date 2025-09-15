ETV Bharat / health

Early Signs of Lymphoma You Should Never Ignore

Lymphoma, one of the common types of cancers in the lymphatic system affects more than 23,000 people in India, according to ICMR. It is the network that helps our body fight infection. This system includes the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus, and bone marrow. Together, these organs act like filters and circulation hubs for white blood cells. "When abnormal lymphocytes grow unchecked, they interfere with this defence and may spread widely," says Dr Rakesh Reddy Boya, Senior Consultant, Medical and Hemato Oncology at Apollo Cancer Centres in Visakhapatnam.

In India, it is not a rare illness. The number of people diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma are higher than about 11,000 with Hodgkin lymphoma. Worldwide, it accounts for roughly 3% of all cancers. "Outcomes differ as early Hodgkin’s can often be cured, late disease is much harder," says Dr Boya. So the earlier the red flags are spotted, the better. Additionally, each symptoms is common in everyday life that overlap explains why diagnosis is often delayed. Late diagnosis is also tied to limited oncology access in rural areas and high background rates of infections that mimic cancer. Here are some of the primary signs of Lymphoma that must be considered for an immediate consultation.

Swollen, Painless Lymph Nodes

A lump in the neck, armpit, or groin that doesn’t hurt and doesn’t go away. This is the classic warning sign. Infections make nodes swell too, but they are tender and usually settle in a week or two. Lymphoma swellings tend to be firm, painless, and persistent. Many people let it be since it does not trouble daily life. But, Dr Boya says, if a swelling stays beyond three or four weeks, or keeps increasing, it needs a check. "A scan and sometimes a biopsy settle the question."

Fever Without Clear Cause

Another common sign is fever that lingers. In lymphoma it is often low-grade, comes and goes, and doesn’t respond fully to routine medicines. Doctors classify it as a “B-symptom,” important for staging. In India, where fever usually makes people think of, malaria, or viral infections, this overlap can delay the diagnosis. "A fever that continues, especially when paired with swollen nodes, is reason enough to see a specialist," suggests Dr Boya.

Night Sweats