Early Signs of Lymphoma You Should Never Ignore
Lymphoma is treatable. Modern drugs, targeted agents, and immunotherapy have improved survival. But they work best when disease is caught early.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST
Lymphoma, one of the common types of cancers in the lymphatic system affects more than 23,000 people in India, according to ICMR. It is the network that helps our body fight infection. This system includes the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus, and bone marrow. Together, these organs act like filters and circulation hubs for white blood cells. "When abnormal lymphocytes grow unchecked, they interfere with this defence and may spread widely," says Dr Rakesh Reddy Boya, Senior Consultant, Medical and Hemato Oncology at Apollo Cancer Centres in Visakhapatnam.
In India, it is not a rare illness. The number of people diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma are higher than about 11,000 with Hodgkin lymphoma. Worldwide, it accounts for roughly 3% of all cancers. "Outcomes differ as early Hodgkin’s can often be cured, late disease is much harder," says Dr Boya. So the earlier the red flags are spotted, the better. Additionally, each symptoms is common in everyday life that overlap explains why diagnosis is often delayed. Late diagnosis is also tied to limited oncology access in rural areas and high background rates of infections that mimic cancer. Here are some of the primary signs of Lymphoma that must be considered for an immediate consultation.
Swollen, Painless Lymph Nodes
A lump in the neck, armpit, or groin that doesn’t hurt and doesn’t go away. This is the classic warning sign. Infections make nodes swell too, but they are tender and usually settle in a week or two. Lymphoma swellings tend to be firm, painless, and persistent. Many people let it be since it does not trouble daily life. But, Dr Boya says, if a swelling stays beyond three or four weeks, or keeps increasing, it needs a check. "A scan and sometimes a biopsy settle the question."
Fever Without Clear Cause
Another common sign is fever that lingers. In lymphoma it is often low-grade, comes and goes, and doesn’t respond fully to routine medicines. Doctors classify it as a “B-symptom,” important for staging. In India, where fever usually makes people think of, malaria, or viral infections, this overlap can delay the diagnosis. "A fever that continues, especially when paired with swollen nodes, is reason enough to see a specialist," suggests Dr Boya.
Night Sweats
Sweating in sleep that drenches clothes or sheets is not normal. In lymphoma, this happens because of the body’s immune reaction to abnormal cells. It is easy to dismiss as stress, climate, or hormones. The difference is persistence. If it keeps repeating, particularly along with fever or enlarged nodes, it is a red flag.
Weight Loss Without Trying
Dropping more than 10% of body weight in half a year, without a change in diet or exercise, is significant. Cancer alters metabolism and uses up energy, which makes weight fall off. Weight loss in India is sometimes seen as a “good” thing. That is misleading. "If clothes suddenly feel loose or the face thins out with no reason, it deserves medical attention," warns the expert.
Constant Fatigue
This is one of the most overlooked signs. Lymphoma-related fatigue is not the usual “tired after work.” It doesn’t lift with rest, and it drags on for weeks. It can be due to the cancer itself, immune over-activity, or anemia if bone marrow is involved. Most people explain it away as work stress or poor sleep. "But fatigue that affects basic functioning for weeks needs evaluation, especially if other signs are present."
Itching or Skin Changes
Some patients complain of severe itching without any rash. This can be due to immune chemicals released by the body. In rarer cutaneous lymphomas, there may be patches or plaques on the skin. "Itching often leads to creams or antihistamines. But when it doesn’t stop and is accompanied by weight loss, fever, or sweats, it should be taken seriously," suggests Dr Boya.
