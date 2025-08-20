Monsoon Health: Early Signs Of Dengue And Other Viral Fevers

Dengue and viral fevers follow the monsoons in India. The number of cases surge with patients complaining similar symptoms those of viral fever and dengue. While most of the viral fevers are mild and self-limiting, with dengue the infection can be quite rapid and significantly debilitating if not identified early enough. Dr Anirban Chattopadhyay, a critical care specialist at CMRI Hospital in Kolkata says early recognition, and timely treatment are the best option available currently for lessening the potential morbidity from these illnesses. Here are some of the early warning signs to determine dengue or viral infections by Dr Chattopadhyay.

Recognizing the Early Warning Signs

In the initial days of dengue infection, patients may resemble the common viral illnesses. Symptoms may include:

High-grade fever

Significant and debilitating body ache

Severe headaches

Nausea

Malaise.

"The difference between dengue and most other viral infections is that dengue's symptoms are more significant, last longer and may be associated with ocular (eye) pain, rashes on the skin and critically thrombocytopenia (low platelet count in the blood)," informs the doctor.

Additionally, he says, there may be cases where the patient has gum bleeding, epistaxis (nose bleeds) or bleeding/red spots on the skin as well, "which is an unmistakable reason to get to the ER immediately."

Doctors will often suggest a very straightforward blood to determine the infection (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Importance of Early Consultation

Seeking medical advice at the onset of illness is critical. Dr Chattopadhyay points out that there are different forms of Dengue, and early diagnosis will provide reassurance. "It will help in effective management of the condition through hydration, observation and supportive treatment to minimise or prevent risk of deteriorating to Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever or Dengue Shock," he says. While doctors will often suggest a very straightforward blood to determine the infection, Dr Chattopadhyay suggests no to self-medicate with drugs like, "ibuprofen or aspirin, which will worsen potential bleeding for people with Dengue.

Monitoring and Home Care

The primary symptom of dengue or viral infection is fever, so it is advisable to monitor temperature, hydration, urine output, and energy levels daily and regularly. "While waiting for your consultation, you can safely rest, drink lots of fluids," advises Dr Chattopadhyay. In case, the illness worsens, for example you are experiencing severe abdominal pain with vomiting, extreme fatigue, feeling drowsy or difficultly breathing, "one should consult with the doctor."

Preventive Measures

The simplest prevention measures decrease the chance of getting both dengue fever and a viral infection.

Preventive measure for dengue:

Prevent mosquito bites

Using mosquito repellents

Remove sources of stagnant water

Take other mosquito control steps

For viral fever: