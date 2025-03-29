Are You At Risk Of Kidney Disease? Simple Things That You May Be Doing That Could Harm

Kidneys in our body act as a powerful and efficient filter that purifies our blood and keeps us healthy and active. They maintain our acid- base, electrolyte and fluid balance and remove all the waste and toxins and excrete it into urine. Early kidney disease may go unnoticed without any signs and symptoms and when symptoms do occur its already too late, thus, knowing the signs is important for early detection.

The burden of kidney diseases is enormous, with more than 850 million people affected globally. One out of 10 people in India is affected with some kind of kidney disease, and every year 2.5 lakh people are diagnosed with kidney failure and require renal replacement therapy, which is either dialysis or a transplant to continue survival.

Dr Geet Bajpai, Principal Consultant, Nephrology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka says diabetes and hypertension account for almost 2/3rd of cases of kidney failure. Other risk factors, she says are older age, obesity, family history of kidney disease, kidney stones, and history of cardiovascular disease or cancers. "Preventative measures and awareness of these risks is important for maintaining kidney health," says Dr Bajpai and shares five lesser-known threats to kidney health that may surprise you.

Salt Intake

Too much of salt in diet can harm your kidneys (Representational Image) (Getty Image)

Too much of salt in diet increases blood pressure, which in turn can harm your kidneys. Health guidelines specify that we should eat no more than 5 grams of it a day. Many processed and packaged foods contain large amounts of sodium, avoiding them is a great way to curb your intake. Use herbs and spices instead of salt to flavour your foods.

Over-The-Counter Medications

Non-prescription medications can cause kidney damage (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Some common non-prescription medications, such as ibuprofen and diclofenac, can cause kidney damage by reducing the blood flow to the kidneys if taken regularly and for a prolonged period of time. Instead of taking painkillers regularly, consult your doctor and get to the root cause of the pain and get it resolved.

Tobacco and Smoking

Smoking contributes to the loss of kidney function (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

You may know that tobacco or smoking isn't good for your lungs or heart. Did you know that smoking could also harm your kidneys? It increases blood pressure and heart rate, while reducing blood flow in the kidneys. It also increases the risk of kidney and bladder cancer. Overall, smoking contributes to the loss of kidney function, and you should talk to your doctor about quitting.

Lack of sleep

Kidney function is regulated by the sleep-wake cycle (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Lack of sleep can cause inflammation and high blood pressure, both of which can also harm the kidneys over time. Kidney function is regulated by the sleep-wake cycle, which helps coordinate the kidneys’ workload over 24 hours. Prioritise your sleep.

Dehydration

Water helps kidneys remove waste (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

It seems like common sense, but many people ignore the value of staying properly hydrated. Water helps kidneys remove waste. It also helps in preventing kidney stone formation and decreases UTI risk. Keep yourself well-hydrated by consuming at least 8-10 glasses of water per day.

Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider, along with lifestyle adjustments, can go a long way in ensuring that your kidneys remain healthy for years to come.