ETV Bharat / health

7 Early Signs of Gestational Diabetes Every Pregnant Woman Should Know About

Pregnancy comes with unexpected challenges like gestational diabetes, a temporary condition that occurs when blood glucose levels rise during pregnancy. Affecting approximately 10% of pregnancies globally, gestational diabetes is caused by hormonal changes that impair the body’s ability to use insulin effectively. While it often resolves after childbirth, it’s a condition that demands attention and management to ensure the health of both mother and baby.

What Is Gestational Diabetes?

Says Dr. (Prof.) Neerja Goel, Senior Consultant at Sharda Hospital & Sharda Care Healthcity, “Gestational diabetes is a temporary condition that develops during pregnancy when blood glucose levels elevate. Early detection of the symptoms is essential for successful treatment and a safe pregnancy.”

This condition requires careful monitoring and management to prevent complications such as large birth weight (macrosomia), preterm labour, and an increased lifetime risk of type 2 diabetes for both mother and child.

Recognizing the early signs can make all the difference. Let’s explore 7 key indicators of gestational diabetes.

1. Increased Thirst

If you’re feeling persistently thirsty, it might be more than just a hot day or an extra salty snack. Excess glucose in the bloodstream pulls water from tissues, leaving you dehydrated.

What to Look For: A prolonged and intense need to drink water, even when you’ve already had plenty.

2. Frequent Urination

During pregnancy, frequent bathroom visits are common. However, gestational diabetes can amplify this need.

The Science: High blood sugar leads to increased urine output as the body tries to flush out excess glucose.

3. Fatigue

Fatigue is a hallmark of pregnancy, but with gestational diabetes, it can feel overwhelming. Dr. Goel says, “Excessive tiredness might indicate problems with glucose metabolism, as the body struggles to convert sugar into energy.”

Fatigue can feel overwhelming if you have gestational diabetes (Freepik)

4. Blurred Vision

Changes in blood sugar levels can affect the tiny blood vessels in your eyes, leading to blurred vision.

What It Means: While temporary, this symptom shouldn’t be ignored as it signals blood sugar instability.