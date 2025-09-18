ETV Bharat / health

Dog Bites On The Rise: Supreme Court, NMC, And Citizens Push For Humane Population Control

The matter of stray dogs has become a major concern in India, with the Supreme Court also stepping into the issue. Last month, the Supreme Court issued a modified order directing that stray dogs, after being sterilized and vaccinated, should be released back into their original locations, except for those that are rabid or aggressive. The court also prohibited public feeding of stray dogs in unauthorized areas, mandating the creation of designated feeding spots in each colony. This decision aims to balance the welfare of stray animals with public safety, addressing rising concerns about dog bites by promoting humane population control and designated feeding zones to reduce confrontations.

As per official data, Karnataka had 139 human rabies cases and 42 deaths followed by Madhya Pradesh (121) and Maharashtra (119) were the top three states with the maximum number of dog bite cases. In fact, India registered 1,097 human rabies cases in 2024 with 180 registered deaths. The number of such incidents was 2,223 in 2023 with 121 deaths and 4,885 in 2022 with 22 deaths.

“Medical colleges and institutions play a pivotal role in ensuring timely case management, surveillance, training, and community awareness,” the NMC said. It has asked for periodic training of medical staff, ensuring availability of PEP logistics, maintenance of animal bite exposure (ABE) register, surveillance and data reporting as well as awareness generation at facility level.

In 2021, a national action plan for dog-mediated rabies elimination by 2030 (NAPRE) was conceptualized and jointly launched by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAHD).

In fact, the NMC instructions follow a directive from the health ministry which aims to achieve dog-mediated rabies elimination by 2030, over the issue. Quoting a letter issued by V Hekali Zhimomi, additional secretary in the health ministry, the NMC has said that rabies remains a major public health concern in India, primarily due to dog-mediated transmission. “It is 100% fatal, but also almost 100% preventable with timely administration of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) immediately after an animal bite,” the letter stated.

Since rabies has become a major public health concern, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all the medical colleges and institutions across the country to start implementing a five-pronged strategy for timely case management, surveillance, training, and community awareness.

As per Article 243(W) of the Constitution of India, municipalities are mandated to control the stray dog population. Municipalities are implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Programme to stabilize the population of stray dogs.

To strengthen this initiative, the Central Government notified the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, vide G.S.R. 193 (E) dated March 10, 2023, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, superseding the earlier ABC (Dog) Rules, 2001. These Rules emphasize neutering and anti-rabies vaccination as primary tools for dog population management.

The Central Government and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) have issued several advisories to ensure effective implementation of the ABC Programme. On July 21 this year, the Secretaries of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) issued a joint advisory to all Chief Secretaries, urging the implementation of the ABC Programme and the development of requisite infrastructure. Further, the Central Government has revised the existing Scheme for Birth Control and Immunization of stray dogs, which is implemented through AWBI from the current financial year. Under the revised scheme:

Financial assistance of up to ₹ 800 per dog and ₹ 600 per cat is provisioned for SPCAs and Local Bodies for conducting ABC as per the 2023 Rules. A one-time grant of ₹ 2 crore is provisioned for state-run veterinary hospitals for developing infrastructure, including surgical theatres, kennels, and recovery units. Under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP), the DAHD provides support to States for the procurement of anti-rabies vaccines.

Global Concern

According to the researchers from the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland (UK), rabies is the 10th biggest cause of death due to infectious diseases worldwide. According to a study compiled by the University of Edinburgh, the annual worldwide death toll due to rabies is around 50,000–60,000, with 99% of those tragic deaths occurring in tropical developing countries such as India. Around 36% of these rabies-related deaths occur in India every year, with dog bites being responsible for 95%-97% of these cases. However, due to a lack of interventions on the part of the various stakeholders in implementing the preventive measures India has the largest contribution to worldwide rabies mortality.

Municipalities are mandated to control the stray dog population (Getty Images)

The Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, SP Singh Baghel has recently informed in the Parliament that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare implements the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP) for prevention and Control of Rabies. The strategies of National Rabies Control Programme are to conduct training on appropriate animal bite management, prevention and control of Rabies, surveillance and inter-sectoral coordination, strengthening surveillance of Animal Bites, provision of procurement of Anti-Rabies Vaccine for animal bite victims through the National Free Drug Initiative and Information, Education & Communication (IEC) activities to create awareness.

“The Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has issued an advisory to all States, outlining the measures to be undertaken for effective dog population management, including the implementation of the ABC Rules, 2023, to prevent dog bites. The ABC Programme is being monitored at the State level, with provisions for constitution of a State Monitoring Committee. At the national level, the Central Government has constituted a Central Monitoring Committee to oversee implementation. Additionally, the Central Government has sought periodic reports from States on ABC-related activities,” Baghel had said.

Concern Raised By Citizens

Mohit Sharma, Estate Manager of Nirala Estate at Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh told ETV Bharat that the matter needs to be resolved through public-private partnerships. “Government keeps issuing instructions and directives. But such directives can be implemented with the support of the citizens. It’s true that street dogs should not be everywhere if we have a designated place for feeding them. Citizens can also play a big role in this direction,” said Sharma.

Echoing his view, VK Nagpal, a senior member of a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) told this correspondent that people should feed street dogs at a designated place. “If we all can follow some basic principles, we can definitely stop man-animal conflict,” said Nagpal.

According to Dr Tamorish Kole, former President of the Society for Emergency Medicine, “RWAs can coordinate with municipal authorities and animal welfare organizations to hold regular sterilization and vaccination drives for stray dogs in their locality, helping reduce aggressive behaviour and controlling population growth.” He added that RWAs can spread awareness about immediate first aid measures after dog bites such as thorough washing of wounds with soap and water and seeking prompt medical care.