Floodwaters Recede, Diseases Rise: Doctors Warn Of Cholera, Dengue And Skin Infections Across India
Doctors have cautioned that as floodwaters recede, the risk of skin infections, waterborne, foodborne diseases, and diarrhoea is increasing.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As the floodwaters from the River Yamuna recede in Delhi, a new crisis is emerging, with an alarming rise in water-borne and vector-borne diseases being spread by overcrowded relief camps.
In relief camps in Yamuna Khadar, patients have claimed the symptoms include fever, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhoea, skin rashes, eye infections, and joint pain. Local health departments have provided ambulances and mobile health teams; however, they have equally claimed that essential medicines are lacking.
When ETV Bharat spoke to the doctors stationed in the camps near Mayur Vihar, one doctor noted they are seeing 60-70 patients per day and referred several to hospitals because of serious conditions.
"Medicines are delivered in camps, but some medicine still needs to be bought outside due to the unavailability of the drugs," said a doctor. Experts warned that without urgent interventions, the nation could see yet another wave of preventable outbreaks in the aftermath of this monsoon season.
Floods and the Disease Web
"Floods endanger communities along the Yamuna and in flood-prone states across India. History shows that floods compound the problem with many diseases," Dr. Rohan Krishnan, past president of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said.
He identified four main categories of health hazards in the aftermath of floods:
Waterborne diseases: Flood water contaminates drinking water and introduces pathogens that can cause cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, and hepatitis A & E. These manifest as symptoms of vomiting, profuse diarrhoea, high fever, and abdominal pain.
Vector-borne diseases: The availability of stagnant water enables enormous populations of mosquitoes to develop all at once, enabling the spread of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.
Skin infections: Dirty water attaches to skin, where it causes itching, fungal infections, and leads to open wounds when scratched.
Leptospirosis: Encounters with contaminated water promising leonine wisdom from rodent urine may cause high fever, muscle pain, and reddened eyes that are often mistaken for the flu, and which can often prove fatal."
"The danger is not just one disease," Dr. Krishnan said. "It is a web of infections, all striking at once, overwhelming already stretched health systems."
Relief Camps Under Pressure
In many flood-hit districts, temporary shelters are struggling with overcrowding and poor sanitation. Toilets are insufficient, water tanks are contaminated, and garbage disposal is often neglected. In these conditions, infectious diseases spread rapidly.
Dr. Akshay Dongardive, National President of FAIMA, painted a broader national picture: "Across India, after floods, the most consistent health risks are water-borne diseases like cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A & E. At the same time, stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to vector-borne illnesses like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. In overcrowded camps, we also see acute diarrheal diseases, respiratory infections, and skin/fungal infections."
He stressed that the first 72 hours in relief camps are critical. "If safe water, sanitation, basic medical care, and vector control are ensured in that window, the risk of major outbreaks can be sharply reduced."
Preventing Outbreaks: Immediate Measures
Doctors and public health experts recommend a set of urgent steps that need to be implemented across all relief camps in India:
1. Safe drinking water: Chlorination of drinking water, distributing chlorine tablets, and educating the public about boiling water for at least 10 minutes.
2. Sanitation: Providing clean toilets, proper sanitary waste disposal, and proper handwashing stations with soap.
3. Medical preparation: By stockpiling ORS, antibiotics and antipyretics and ensuring good immunisation coverage if possible, as measles and tetanus.
4. Vector control: Spraying insecticides in waterlogged areas, distributing mosquito nets, and running health education campaigns.
"These are simple but lifesaving measures," Dr. Dongardive said. "We cannot ignore them in relief camps, from Delhi to Assam."
Vulnerable Groups at Greater Risk
Flood-related diseases do not affect everyone equally. Certain groups bear a disproportionate burden:
Elderly: At risk of pneumonia, dehydration, and complications from pre-existing conditions.
Pregnant women: Require antenatal care, safe deliveries, and nutritional support.
Patients with chronic illnesses: Interruptions in medication for diabetes, hypertension, or TB can have severe consequences.
"These groups require targeted monitoring in every camp," Dr. Dongardive emphasised. "Missing a child’s immunisation or an elderly person’s hydration check can cost lives."
Children under five are at risk
Dr. Naresh Gupta, Child Specialist, told ETV Bharat, "Among children under five, especially in the aftermath of floods, the dangers of diarrhoea, dehydration, and infections like measles skyrocket."
Gupta added, "These young ones are particularly fragile: their immune systems are still developing, and disruptions to water and sanitation make them vulnerable to rapid, severe illness. In such conditions, a simple intervention like administering Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and ensuring full immunisation coverage can be lifesaving. Equally critical is ensuring their vaccination schedule is up to date, particularly for preventable diseases like measles, which can spread explosively in crowded relief settings."
Government Response
Authorities in Delhi, Bihar, Assam, and Maharashtra have rolled out insecticide spraying, chlorine distribution, and medical camps. The Union Health Ministry has instructed state governments to enhance disease surveillance and stock emergency medicines.
Yet, experts believe these measures often arrive late and fail to reach the most vulnerable. "The intent is there, but implementation is patchy,” said a senior public health official in Patna. “We need local action, panchayats and urban bodies must own the response, not just wait for state teams.”
Dr. Krishnan summed up, saying, "Floods are inevitable. Disease outbreaks are not. With preparedness, awareness, and rapid response, we can prevent thousands of avoidable deaths every monsoon."
