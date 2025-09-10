ETV Bharat / health

Floodwaters Recede, Diseases Rise: Doctors Warn Of Cholera, Dengue And Skin Infections Across India

Akhnoor: Residents evacuate their homes and move to safer areas after the River Chenab overflowed due to heavy rainfall, breaching the danger mark at Village Garkhal in Akhnoor, Wednesday, September 3, 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As the floodwaters from the River Yamuna recede in Delhi, a new crisis is emerging, with an alarming rise in water-borne and vector-borne diseases being spread by overcrowded relief camps.

In relief camps in Yamuna Khadar, patients have claimed the symptoms include fever, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhoea, skin rashes, eye infections, and joint pain. Local health departments have provided ambulances and mobile health teams; however, they have equally claimed that essential medicines are lacking.

Mathura: An aerial view of partially submerged houses as the Yamuna River rises following heavy rainfall in Mathura on Thursday, September 4, 2025 (ETV Bharat)

When ETV Bharat spoke to the doctors stationed in the camps near Mayur Vihar, one doctor noted they are seeing 60-70 patients per day and referred several to hospitals because of serious conditions.

"Medicines are delivered in camps, but some medicine still needs to be bought outside due to the unavailability of the drugs," said a doctor. Experts warned that without urgent interventions, the nation could see yet another wave of preventable outbreaks in the aftermath of this monsoon season.

Floods and the Disease Web

"Floods endanger communities along the Yamuna and in flood-prone states across India. History shows that floods compound the problem with many diseases," Dr. Rohan Krishnan, past president of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said.

Noida: People are ferried to safety on a JCB in a flood-affected locality after the rise in Hindon river water level, in Noida, Friday, September 05, 2025 (ETV Bharat)

He identified four main categories of health hazards in the aftermath of floods:

Waterborne diseases: Flood water contaminates drinking water and introduces pathogens that can cause cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, and hepatitis A & E. These manifest as symptoms of vomiting, profuse diarrhoea, high fever, and abdominal pain.

Vector-borne diseases: The availability of stagnant water enables enormous populations of mosquitoes to develop all at once, enabling the spread of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Skin infections: Dirty water attaches to skin, where it causes itching, fungal infections, and leads to open wounds when scratched.

New Delhi: People take a swim in the rising waters of the Yamuna River near Mayur Vihar during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Saturday, September 6, 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Leptospirosis: Encounters with contaminated water promising leonine wisdom from rodent urine may cause high fever, muscle pain, and reddened eyes that are often mistaken for the flu, and which can often prove fatal."

"The danger is not just one disease," Dr. Krishnan said. "It is a web of infections, all striking at once, overwhelming already stretched health systems."

Relief Camps Under Pressure

In many flood-hit districts, temporary shelters are struggling with overcrowding and poor sanitation. Toilets are insufficient, water tanks are contaminated, and garbage disposal is often neglected. In these conditions, infectious diseases spread rapidly.

Dr. Akshay Dongardive, National President of FAIMA, painted a broader national picture: "Across India, after floods, the most consistent health risks are water-borne diseases like cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A & E. At the same time, stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to vector-borne illnesses like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. In overcrowded camps, we also see acute diarrheal diseases, respiratory infections, and skin/fungal infections."