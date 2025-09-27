Doctors At Secunderabad Hospital Offer Exceptional Treatment To Paediatric Cardiac Ailments
Equipped with world-class technology, infrastructure, instruments, and expert doctors, KIMS Cuddles Hospital has successfully treated several complicated paediatric cardiac cases in the last 10 years.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: When parents get to know that their child has a heart problem, it's heartbreaking, and their world turns upside down. Fear of what will be the next step, how to get treatment, and whether the child will even survive starts gripping them.
However, there's no need to panic, as doctors at the KIMS Cuddles hospital in Secunderabad are ready to provide complete treatment and return your child to you in full health, smiling, playful and thriving. It is heartwarming to see children who once battled complicated heart problems now shining in their studies and extracurriculars, standing tall as pediatric cardiac warriors.
Speaking as the chief guest at the World Heart Day celebrations at KIMS Cuddles, actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas praised the doctors and healthcare staff who saved the lives of these children. "Hats off to the medical team at KIMS Cuddles," said Sreenivas, who felicitated many pediatric cardiac warriors and brought a fresh air of hope to their parents.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Babu S Madarkar, clinical director of KIMS Cuddles, said, "Whenever we talk about World Heart Day, most people only think of adults. But today, we decided to focus on children's heart issues. Most congenital heart problems in children are detected at birth, which can severely affect their survival. The child's body may turn blue, and there may be inadequate blood supply to organs, which causes a lot of uncertainty. At KIMS Cuddles, many children with heart problems have received treatment and recovered successfully."
Dr Anil, pediatric cardiac surgeon, said, "Over the past 10 years, many children have successfully fought these conditions and emerged victorious. That's why we are celebrating today as Pediatric Cardiac Warriors Day. We are honouring children who were once on ventilators, ECMO, and heart-lung machines, underwent surgeries, and are now living healthy lives."
"They're excelling in various fields like academics, swimming, music, dance, and more. So we wanted to honour them. Their parents, too, have endured a lot of suffering and stood strong by their children. Parents from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and neighbouring states can confidently bring their children here for any kind of heart issue. It's our responsibility to provide them with international-standard care and protect them," he added.
Pediatric cardiologist Dr Sudheep Varma said, "When parents hear their child has a heart problem, it shatters them. They face uncertainty, fear, and endless doubts. Despite the difficulties, many parents have stood strong and ensured their children get the best care. We thank them. We also aim to raise awareness among the public. At KIMS Cuddles, we have world-class technology, infrastructure, equipment, and expert doctors. No matter how critical the case, our pediatric cardiac surgeons and cardiologists are fully equipped to handle it."
"Sometimes, heart problems are detected even during pregnancy. In such cases, some parents consider abortion. But we urge them not to take such hasty decisions. Every heart condition has a solution. Let the baby be born. It's our responsibility to treat them and return them to you in full health. Though complex, heart problems in children can be treated if they are brought in at the right time," he added.
Dr Gowthami and pediatric cardiac intensivist Nagarajan added that the hospital team cares for post-surgery children in the ICU like their own, ensuring that they are protected and nurtured in every step.
