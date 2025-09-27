ETV Bharat / health

Doctors At Secunderabad Hospital Offer Exceptional Treatment To Paediatric Cardiac Ailments

Hyderabad: When parents get to know that their child has a heart problem, it's heartbreaking, and their world turns upside down. Fear of what will be the next step, how to get treatment, and whether the child will even survive starts gripping them.

However, there's no need to panic, as doctors at the KIMS Cuddles hospital in Secunderabad are ready to provide complete treatment and return your child to you in full health, smiling, playful and thriving. It is heartwarming to see children who once battled complicated heart problems now shining in their studies and extracurriculars, standing tall as pediatric cardiac warriors.

Speaking as the chief guest at the World Heart Day celebrations at KIMS Cuddles, actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas praised the doctors and healthcare staff who saved the lives of these children. "Hats off to the medical team at KIMS Cuddles," said Sreenivas, who felicitated many pediatric cardiac warriors and brought a fresh air of hope to their parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Babu S Madarkar, clinical director of KIMS Cuddles, said, "Whenever we talk about World Heart Day, most people only think of adults. But today, we decided to focus on children's heart issues. Most congenital heart problems in children are detected at birth, which can severely affect their survival. The child's body may turn blue, and there may be inadequate blood supply to organs, which causes a lot of uncertainty. At KIMS Cuddles, many children with heart problems have received treatment and recovered successfully."

Dr Anil, pediatric cardiac surgeon, said, "Over the past 10 years, many children have successfully fought these conditions and emerged victorious. That's why we are celebrating today as Pediatric Cardiac Warriors Day. We are honouring children who were once on ventilators, ECMO, and heart-lung machines, underwent surgeries, and are now living healthy lives."