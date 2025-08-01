ETV Bharat / health

Doctor-Population Ratio In India Is Estimated To Be 1:811: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday said that the doctor-population ratio in India is estimated to be 1:811. Informing this in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Anupriya Patel said that as per information provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 13,86,157 registered allopathic doctors.

"The Ministry of AYUSH has informed that there are 7,51,768 registered practitioners in the AYUSH system of medicine. Assuming that 80 per cent of registered practitioners in both the allopathic and AYUSH systems are available, the doctor-population ratio in the country is estimated to be 1:811," she said.

Patel was responding to an unstarred question raised by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh and BJP MP Dr Rajesh Mishra. The minister informed that the Centre has taken several steps to address the shortage of medical professionals in the country.

"The Government is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district and referral hospitals under which 131 new medical colleges are functional out of 157 approved medical colleges," she said.

Patel said that a centrally sponsored scheme for strengthening and upgradation of existing State Government and Central Government Medical Colleges to increase MBBS and PG seats has also been adopted.