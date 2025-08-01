Doctor-Population Ratio In India Is Estimated To Be 1:811: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday said that the doctor-population ratio in India is estimated to be 1:811. Informing this in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Anupriya Patel said that as per information provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 13,86,157 registered allopathic doctors.
"The Ministry of AYUSH has informed that there are 7,51,768 registered practitioners in the AYUSH system of medicine. Assuming that 80 per cent of registered practitioners in both the allopathic and AYUSH systems are available, the doctor-population ratio in the country is estimated to be 1:811," she said.
Patel was responding to an unstarred question raised by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh and BJP MP Dr Rajesh Mishra. The minister informed that the Centre has taken several steps to address the shortage of medical professionals in the country.
"The Government is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district and referral hospitals under which 131 new medical colleges are functional out of 157 approved medical colleges," she said.
Patel said that a centrally sponsored scheme for strengthening and upgradation of existing State Government and Central Government Medical Colleges to increase MBBS and PG seats has also been adopted.
"Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme has a component related to 'Upgradation of Government Medical Colleges by construction of Super Specialty Blocks/Trauma care centres, etc.' Out of 75 projects, 71 projects are complete under this component. The other component is for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved," the minister informed.
She added that the Family Adoption Programme (FAP) has been incorporated into the MBBS curriculum to provide equitable healthcare access to rural populations.
"FAP involves medical colleges adopting villages, and MBBS students adopting families within these villages. This enables regular follow-up of adopted families for vaccination, growth monitoring, menstrual hygiene, Iron & Folic Acid (IFA) supplementation, healthy lifestyle practices, nutrition, vector control, and medication adherence. It also helps in educating families about ongoing government health programmes," she said.
Further, the District Residency Programme (DRP) notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC) provides for a compulsory three-months posting cum training of PG medical students at District Hospitals as a part of the course curriculum. DRP benefits the public by strengthening healthcare delivery in rural and underserved areas, Patel said.