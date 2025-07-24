Doctor Admits to Illegally Giving Friends Star Matthew Perry Ketamine Before His Death Despite Knowing He Was Addicted And Depressed

A Los Angeles doctor has admitted in court that he illegally gave ketamine to actor Matthew Perry just weeks before the actor was found dead in his hot tub last year. Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 43, pleaded guilty to four counts of illegally distributing the drug. He is one of five people charged in the case and was considered one of the main figures under investigation.

Plasencia gave Perry ketamine even though he knew the actor was battling addiction. He charged Perry thousands of dollars and continued supplying him despite dangerous reactions to the drug. In one incident, Perry’s body froze up and his blood pressure spiked, but Plasencia still left more ketamine with Perry’s assistant for later use.

Late actor Matthew Perry (file photo) (AP Photo)

The actor died on October 28, 2023. The official cause of death was listed as the effects of ketamine. Perry had been using the drug as part of a treatment for depression, but later sought it from other sources when his regular doctor stopped providing it. Plasencia, who has now agreed to surrender his medical license, expressed regret through his lawyer. “He is profoundly remorseful,” said attorney Debra White. “He failed to protect Matthew Perry, who was especially vulnerable.” In return for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop other charges.

The case sheds light on the growing risks around at-home ketamine treatments, which are becoming more common in mental health care but remain loosely regulated. Experts now fear this area of medicine needs stronger rules and more oversight.

“While Dr. Plasencia was not treating Mr. Perry at the time of his death,” his lawyer's statement said, “he hopes his case serves as a warning to other medical professionals and leads to stricter oversight and clear protocols for the rapidly growing at-home ketamine industry in order to prevent future tragedies like this.”

The only remaining defendant who has not reached an agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office is Jasveen Sangha, who prosecutors allege is a drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen” and sold Perry the lethal dose. Her trial is scheduled to begin next month. She has pleaded not guilty.

Plasencia’s sentencing is set for December 3. Although the charges could lead to a long prison sentence (up to 40 years), it is likely he will receive less. He remains out on bail until then and has already turned over his right to prescribe controlled substances.

Three others involved (including Perry’s assistant and another doctor) have already pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. Court records also show Plasencia had enlisted another doctor to help him get the ketamine, and at one point, sent a text referring to Perry as a “moron” he could exploit for money.

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends, had openly shared his struggles with addiction over the years. The actor had been using the drug through his regular doctor in a legal but off-label treatment for depression, which has become increasingly common. Perry began seeking more ketamine than his doctor would give him. His death has sparked new calls for tighter control of experimental drug treatments and better protection for people with addiction.

(With inputs from AP)