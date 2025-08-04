Sick While Traveling? Here’s How To Prevent It And Keep Your Trip On Track

The last thing you want when traveling is an illness to through your plans off track. While falling sick on the road can be frustrating and uncomfortable, it doesn't always mean you have to cencel your trip altogether. With the right precautions, smart planning, and a little flexibility, you can protect your health, manage minor ailments, and still make the most of your journey. After all, travel is as much about preparation as it is about adventure.

According to Dr Stacey Rose, Medicine infectious disease expert at Baylor College there are certain precautions you can take to prevent illness while away from home. She also suggests keeping certain medications with you to help you aid in such scenarios. Before any trip, Rose recommends checking with your healthcare provider about your specific health needs.

"Be sure to pack all medications you take regularly, including extras in case you have an unanticipated travel delay. Some travel destinations may require you to get additional vaccines. Rose recommends consulting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for guidance on which vaccines you may need. "Don’t forget about basic protective measures like sunscreen and insect repellent, as mosquitoes can carry infectious diseases."

Travelers’ diarrhea The CDC estimates that 30 to 70% of travelers will experience travelers’ diarrhea during a two-week travel period. "Most cases are caused by ingesting bacteria, but in some cases, the source may be a virus, such as norovirus or rotavirus, or a parasite, such as Giardia or Cryptosporidium," explains Dr Rose.

Symptoms brought on by bacteria or viruses may take days to present. “It may be tricky to determine the cause because you might be thinking of what you ate or were exposed to yesterday, and actually it may be something you were exposed to several days prior,” said Rose, associate professor of medicine infectious diseases at Baylor. Bacterial-caused diarrhea typically lasts longer, and viral-caused diarrhea is more likely to be associated with vomiting as well.

She further says that diarrhea also may be caused by ingesting toxins from food contaminated during preparation or food that has spoiled. Symptoms of toxin-related illness include vomiting and diarrhea appearing within hours and resolving within a day. "Remember that not all gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by infection or toxins. An upset stomach also may result from a change in diet on vacation. “When you travel, you may be eating foods that are outside of your normal routine, and your body may have trouble adjusting,” Rose said.

As with any infectious disease, a key prevention method for travelers’ diarrhea is practicing good hand hygiene. “Wash your hands before you eat every time,” Rose said. “Wash your hands when you get back to your hotel after being out for the day. Sometimes the contamination doesn’t come from your food, but from whatever you touched right before you put the food in your mouth."

Travelers also should be cautious about what food they eat. Dr Rose says that raw fruits and vegetables have a higher risk of contamination if you don’t know how well it has been washed. Fruits or vegetables that you peel yourself have less risk. Drinking only bottled water is advised if you don’t know the source of tap water. Some people may avoid eating food from street vendors to lower their risk of eating contaminated food. “When you’re traveling you may want to engage in local cultural practices like eating local foods. That’s the fun of traveling,” Rose said. “Just know that it is a balance and be sure to use caution when you’re choosing what to eat.”

Travelers can take some over-the-counter medication as a preventative measure, but users should be aware that this medication can cause black stool or constipation.