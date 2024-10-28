Diwali 2024: Expert Tips For Handling Burn Injuries

Taking care of safety during a festival is just as important as enjoying it. During Diwali, we often hear about incidents of fires or burns caused by misuse of firecrackers and diyas. In the event of burns, knowing first aid and proper preparation can be crucial in preventing accidents and minimising the severity of injuries.
Even a moment of inattention can lead to serious burns or fire incidents. It's important to note that careless use of firecrackers, lamps, and candles causes most burn cases during the Diwali festival. So, taking special precautions during this time is crucial. Additionally, knowing first aid for burns can help reduce the severity of accidents and keep you and your loved ones safe.
Dr Surendra Singh from Vikas Clinic in Lucknow says, "In most cases of this type of accident, the victims are children and young people who light firecrackers carelessly. Apart from this, cases of fire due to diyas are also seen a lot. In this type of accident, if the patient is not treated immediately after the burn, the effect may be severe and the risk of infection also increases."
He adds that for the reasons above, all the members of the household should know what first aid to administer in case of a burn. Apart from this, a first aid kit should also be kept ready at home during Diwali season. "It should contain essential items like antiseptic cream, medical cotton roll, and sterilised bandages to treat burns."
Burn Treatment
Do the following in the primary treatment of burns:
- Wash with cold water: In case of burns, first wash the affected part with cold water. It also soothes the skin and reduces irritation.
- Apply aloe vera gel: Applying aloe vera gel on the burning spot relieves inflammation and pain. Also, it cools the skin.
- Use antiseptic cream: Use antiseptic cream to prevent infection on the wound. This will not cause bacterial infection at the site of irritation.
- Take a doctor's advice: If a patient has severe burns, they should be taken to the hospital immediately.
Safety Prep For Festive Season
Dr Surendra Singh's tips for Diwali:
- Keep very young children and elderly people away from firecrackers, lamps and candles.
- Inform children about the safe use of firecrackers and do not leave them alone.
- Always firecrackers in the open and at a safe distance.
- Keep a designated place for throwing fireworks or other firecrackers so that no one gets burned.
- Be sure to keep a bucket full of water where crackers are lit.
- If crackers are being lit in a crowded place, a fire extinguisher should also be kept nearby so that immediate help can be provided in case of emergency.
- Do not wear tight clothes when lighting firecrackers.