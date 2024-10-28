ETV Bharat / health

Diwali 2024: Expert Tips For Handling Burn Injuries

Taking care of safety during a festival is just as important as enjoying it. During Diwali, we often hear about incidents of fires or burns caused by misuse of firecrackers and diyas. In the event of burns, knowing first aid and proper preparation can be crucial in preventing accidents and minimising the severity of injuries.

Even a moment of inattention can lead to serious burns or fire incidents. It's important to note that careless use of firecrackers, lamps, and candles causes most burn cases during the Diwali festival. So, taking special precautions during this time is crucial. Additionally, knowing first aid for burns can help reduce the severity of accidents and keep you and your loved ones safe.

Dr Surendra Singh from Vikas Clinic in Lucknow says, "In most cases of this type of accident, the victims are children and young people who light firecrackers carelessly. Apart from this, cases of fire due to diyas are also seen a lot. In this type of accident, if the patient is not treated immediately after the burn, the effect may be severe and the risk of infection also increases."

He adds that for the reasons above, all the members of the household should know what first aid to administer in case of a burn. Apart from this, a first aid kit should also be kept ready at home during Diwali season. "It should contain essential items like antiseptic cream, medical cotton roll, and sterilised bandages to treat burns."