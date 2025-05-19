ETV Bharat / health

Dirty Hands Or Unclean Water Can Expose Your Child To This Infection That Harms The Liver And Causes Long-Term Damage

When we think of protecting our children’s health, liver care isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. But it should be, especially when we talk about hepatitis (a group of viral infections that can cause liver inflammation and long-term damage). It’s often something as simple as dirty hands or unclean water that can expose a child to this risk.

The liver is one of the body’s busiest organs. It filters blood, helps with digestion, stores energy, and fights off infections. But when hepatitis viruses attack, the liver’s ability to do its job is compromised, sometimes permanently. Children are particularly vulnerable because their immune systems are still developing and they may not yet understand the importance of handwashing and hygiene.

“Hepatitis A and E are spread primarily through the faecal-oral route, which means that poor hand hygiene, contaminated water, and poor sanitation play a major role in its spread,” says Dr. Sai Kumar, Head of Medical Services at Apollo Home Healthcare (Apollo Hospitals). “The link between hygiene and liver health is extremely important, especially in children.”

What Is Hepatitis?

Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver. There are several types—A, B, C, D, and E. Among these, Hepatitis A and E are the ones most often linked to poor hygiene and are transmitted through contaminated food or water. Infections can range from mild to severe and may include symptoms such as fever, fatigue, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), abdominal pain and vomiting.

Thankfully, most cases in children are preventable and often avoidable with basic hygiene and clean living conditions.

What is Hepatitis Testing Day?

Hepatitis Testing Day is observed the world over every May 19. It raises awareness about the importance of early testing and diagnosis of hepatitis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.4 million hepatitis cases are reported globally every year, with a larger burden falling on children, particularly in low- and middle-income countries like India.

Simple Everyday Habits to Protect Your Child

So, what can parents do to ensure their children are not at risk? The answer lies in going back to basics. Here are five hygiene habits that could save your child from a potentially serious liver infection:

1. Handwashing Is Non-Negotiable