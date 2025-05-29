Dipika Kakar Diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer, Here’s What That Means

Television actress Dipika Kakar (of Sasural Simar Ka and Celebrity Masterchef India fame) recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. In a social media post, she said, “As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us…walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out it’s a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second-stage malignant (cancerous).”
However, she is optimistic about the future: “I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshaAllah! With my entire family being by my side.... and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! InshaAllah...Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love...Dipika,” she wrote. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim has been keeping fans up-to-date about her condition through vlogs.
Earlier this month, Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad passed away at 49 years young from liver-related complications in Kochi. Vishnu's demise and Dipika's diagnosis were a shock to many fans. But it also helped spark an important conversation: What does a stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis really mean? And what are the warning signs and next steps?
What Is Liver Cancer?
Liver cancer happens when abnormal (cancerous) cells start growing uncontrollably in the liver. The liver is a vital organ in your body that helps you digest food, store energy, and remove toxins. When cancer develops here, it can disturb all these functions.
According to Dr. Praveen Kammar, surgical oncologist, “Liver cancer primarily manifests as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and cholangiocarcinoma. HCC is the most common type of liver cancer and originates in hepatocytes, the primary cells of the liver. On the other hand, cholangiocarcinoma develops in the bile ducts within the liver. Understanding the differences between these two types is essential, as it influences the diagnostic process and treatment approaches.”
HCC often occurs in individuals with underlying liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis B or C infection, cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), or alcohol-related liver disease. On the other hand, Cholangiocarcinoma may develop in individuals with conditions affecting the bile ducts.
What Does “Stage 2” Mean?
According to Dr. Kammar, stage 2 liver cancer typically means one of two things:
- A single tumour larger than 2 cm that has entered the blood vessels of the liver.
- Multiple tumours, all of which are smaller than 5 cm.
It’s still considered an early stage of liver cancer, which means that with timely and appropriate treatment, the chances of controlling or even curing the disease are quite high. Stage 2 offers a fighting chance. But if left untreated, liver cancer can spread to other organs, and survival rates drop sharply. That’s why awareness matters. If you have risk factors or symptoms, don’t ignore them. A simple scan or blood test (like AFP levels) can go a long way.
What Are the Symptoms?
This is where liver cancer becomes tricky. In the early stages, there are often no clear symptoms. Many people feel normal, or chalk up discomfort to minor digestive issues.
However, here are some common warning signs:
- Persistent pain or a feeling of fullness in the upper belly
- Unexplained weight loss
- Loss of appetite or feeling full after eating very little
- Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)
- Nausea or vomiting
- Swelling in the abdomen
- Easy bruising or bleeding
- Fever or fatigue that doesn’t go away
The problem is, many of these symptoms can easily be mistaken for less serious problems—so people tend to delay getting help.
How Is Liver Cancer Treated?
Depending on the size and location of the tumour (and the patient’s overall health), the doctor may suggest one or more of the following treatments:
- Surgery – to remove the cancerous part of the liver.
- Liver transplant – if the damage is widespread but meets strict transplant criteria.
- Embolization therapies – like TACE (Transarterial Chemoembolization), which cut off blood supply to the tumour and deliver medicine directly to it.
- Ablation – such as radiofrequency or microwave ablation, which use heat to destroy cancer cells.
- Radiotherapy – including newer, targeted types like SIRT (Selective Internal Radiation Therapy).
- Targeted drug therapy – especially for advanced cases.
Celebrities Who Battled Liver Cancer
Dipika Kakar’s diagnosis isn’t the first time a public figure has opened up about liver cancer. Here are a few others:
- Bhavatharini, singer and daughter of Ilaiyaraaja, passed away from liver cancer in early 2024.
- Musician Gregg Allman from the Allman Brothers Band had liver complications and eventually succumbed.
- David Crosby (of Nash & Young fame) battled hepatitis C and received a liver transplant.
- Actor Larry Hagman (from Dallas) was also diagnosed with liver cancer.
