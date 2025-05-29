ETV Bharat / health

Dipika Kakar Diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer, Here’s What That Means

Television actress Dipika Kakar (of Sasural Simar Ka and Celebrity Masterchef India fame) recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. In a social media post, she said, “As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us…walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out it’s a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second-stage malignant (cancerous).”

However, she is optimistic about the future: “I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshaAllah! With my entire family being by my side.... and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! InshaAllah...Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love...Dipika,” she wrote. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim has been keeping fans up-to-date about her condition through vlogs.

Earlier this month, Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad passed away at 49 years young from liver-related complications in Kochi. Vishnu's demise and Dipika's diagnosis were a shock to many fans. But it also helped spark an important conversation: What does a stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis really mean? And what are the warning signs and next steps?

Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad was fighting liver cancer before his death at age 49 (ETV Bharat)

What Is Liver Cancer?

Liver cancer happens when abnormal (cancerous) cells start growing uncontrollably in the liver. The liver is a vital organ in your body that helps you digest food, store energy, and remove toxins. When cancer develops here, it can disturb all these functions.

According to Dr. Praveen Kammar, surgical oncologist, “Liver cancer primarily manifests as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and cholangiocarcinoma. HCC is the most common type of liver cancer and originates in hepatocytes, the primary cells of the liver. On the other hand, cholangiocarcinoma develops in the bile ducts within the liver. Understanding the differences between these two types is essential, as it influences the diagnostic process and treatment approaches.”