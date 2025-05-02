ETV Bharat / health

Digital Wellness Day 2025: Smartphone Overuse Is Raising Your Risk of Heart Disease

If you spend 30 minutes a week on your phone, you're at risk of high blood pressure according to new research ( Getty Images )

We’ve always known that social media messes with our mental health. Now, it turns out, it may also be chipping away at your vascular architecture. It begins with a notification. Not from your phone, but from your body. A sudden thump in the chest, a little fatigue that outlasts the weekend, a strange anxiety you can't pin down. The phone, as usual, is still in your hand.

This Digital Wellness Day, while many of us are focused on detox apps and screen time stats, the European Heart Journal – Digital Health dropped a more urgent update: people who spend over 30 minutes a week on phone calls are significantly more likely to exhibit early symptoms of hypertension, a precursor to more serious cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

Impact of smartphone overuse on cerebro-cardio-vascular health (Image courtesy Oxford University Press)

Thirty minutes per week is roughly the length of one office conference call or a single rant to your best friend about the power going out again. We’re not talking about power users. We’re talking about all of us! Longer use of smartphone in this study was associated with a time-dependent raise of the risk of new-onset hypertension during a 12-year follow-up, reaching a 25% higher risk when smartphone is used more than 6 hours a week.

What Is Digital Wellness Day?

Digital Wellness Day began as a grassroots movement and is now observed globally, born from a paradox that only tech could create: Apple’s launch of its ScreenTime feature in 2018 coincided with the takedown of dozens of third-party wellness apps from the App Store. Developers pushed back, a petition went viral, and out of the digital rubble came the Digital Wellness Collective — a global collective promoting healthier digital habits.

Out of that initiative came the explicit need for an education and training body dedicated to equipping leaders with a common definition of digital wellness and a set of research-based metrics and skills for achieving a more positive digital culture. In March 2020, just as the global pandemic was emerging, the Collective formally reorganized as the Digital Wellness Institute and launched its flagship certificate programme for Certified Digital Wellness Educators along with Digital Wellness Day: an annual international holiday and global movement with a resource hub for free year-round educational resources.

The Physiological Push Notification You Might Be Ignoring

According to Dr. Manohar Sakhare, Consultant Cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi (Pune), digital stress shows up in sneaky, almost polite ways like a software glitch running in the background.