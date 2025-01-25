ETV Bharat / health

The Digital Health Revolution: Experts Predict 8 Key Trends For 2025

The healthcare trends of 2025 signal a shift toward a system that prioritizes patients’ needs and harnesses technology ( Freepik )

What if your smartwatch alerts you to early signs of illness, your doctor customizes your treatment based on your genetic profile, and AI ensures every diagnosis is accurate? This could happen sooner than you think, in the coming months, if medical experts are to be believed.

ETV Bharat asked industry experts about trends that are set to dominate the coming year in the fields of medicine and wellness.

1. The Era of Personalized Medicine

Advancements in genomics and data analytics are allowing healthcare providers to tailor treatments to individual genetic profiles, lifestyles, and environments. Dr. PK Goyal, Senior Consultant at Fortis Hospital says, “Personalized genomics allows treatments to achieve better efficacy and reduced side effects, marking a shift toward precision medicine.” This trend is driving the integration of genomics into routine care, ensuring that every patient receives a custom-tailored approach to their health challenges.

Behram Khodaiji, Group CEO of Ruby Hall Clinic, notes, “Preventive health initiatives, early disease detection, and lifestyle interventions will also gain prominence, enabling people to take control of their health before conditions escalate.”

2. Telemedicine Reimagined

Telehealth is no longer a pandemic-era solution but a permanent fixture in modern healthcare. According to Abhinav Lal, Co-founder of Practo, “Telemedicine has shifted from emergency care to a lifeline, now accounting for over 20% of outpatient visits in many healthcare systems.” In 2025, we’ll see telemedicine expand into specialized fields like tele-ophthalmology, tele-ICU, and tele-dermatology. The integration of AI with remote monitoring devices will allow doctors to flag issues like irregular heart rhythms or diabetes complications in real time.

Telemedicine will expand in coverage (Freepik)

Col (Dr) Rajendra P Vennam, CEO and CTO of healthtech firm Drucare, adds, “IoT-enabled wearable devices and remote health monitoring will empower patients to manage chronic conditions from the comfort of their homes, reducing hospital visits and enhancing patient satisfaction.”

3. AI and Machine Learning in Diagnostics

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing how diseases are diagnosed and treated. From radiology and dermatology to oncology, AI is helping healthcare professionals analyze patient data with unprecedented precision.