Just One Can Of Diet Soda Or Diet Drink Daily Can Increase Diabetes Risk By A Whopping 38%

If you’re like most of us, you’ve probably reached for a can of artificially sweetened soda thinking, “This is the better choice.” No sugar, no guilt, right? According to a group of alarmed scientists in Australia, that logic may be due for a rethink. A new exhaustive study has found that drinking just one can of artificially sweetened soft drink a day might increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 38%. Let that fizz settle for a second.

Diet Soda vs Regular Soda

If you’re sipping on regular, sugar-sweetened soda, the increase in risk is only 23%. In other words, your “healthy” diet drink may be doing you more harm than the regular one. It’s like choosing to be slapped instead of punched, only to discover the slap comes with a lawsuit and a kidney stone!

The study, which followed 36,000 Australians over nearly 14 years, was led by researchers from Monash University, RMIT University, and the Cancer Council Victoria. The scientific team analyzed dietary data, lifestyle habits, health outcomes, and perhaps even how vigorously people stirred their coffee.

Aren’t Diet Drinks Supposed to Be Better?

That was the prevailing wisdom, wasn’t it? People at risk for diabetes are often advised to switch to artificially sweetened drinks, the logic being: no sugar = no spike = no problem. But this new study suggests that those sneaky little sweeteners may be having their own peculiar impact on your metabolism.

The research team adjusted for body weight, and the diabetes risk from diet soda still remained stubbornly high. So much for the idea that only the belly was to blame.

In fact, the lead author, Professor Barbora de Courten, said, “Artificial sweeteners are often recommended to people at risk of diabetes as a healthier alternative, but our results suggest they may pose their own health risks.

Scientists aren’t 100% sure how it works yet, but the best guess is that artificial sweeteners might disrupt the body’s ability to regulate insulin, or confuse the gut microbiome into acting like a malfunctioning vending machine. You think you’re getting a snack, but instead you get a health condition. Add to that the fact that these drinks are so heavily marketed (sparkling cans with promises of zero calories, zero sugar, zero consequences) and you begin to see why public health experts are getting twitchy.

While governments have been pushing sugar taxes and warning labels for years, the new findings suggest artificially sweetened drinks deserve a similar spotlight. Professor de Courten says this could reshape global health policy. “We support measures like sugary drink taxes, but our study shows we also need to pay attention to artificially sweetened options. These are often marketed as better for you; yet may carry their own risks. Future policies should take a broader approach to reducing intake of all non-nutritive beverages,” she said.

Time To Rethink Our Fizz Fix

The findings come from the long-running Melbourne Collaborative Cohort Study, also charmingly known as Health 2020, which tracked thousands of Australians aged 40-69. The researchers controlled for everything: diet, exercise, education, pre-existing health conditions, and possibly whether participants preferred cricket or footy.

Perhaps water really is the unsung hero in this story: boring, reliable, and won’t stab your pancreas when you’re not looking. If you must reach for something fizzy, maybe try a sparkling water with real fruit slices. At least then your refreshment isn’t brought to you by the same molecules used in industrial sweeteners and lab mice studies.

Source:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S126236362500059X