Why Your Dialysis Access Isn’t Working: Simple Fixes That Your Vascular Surgeon Can Do

You’re sitting in the dialysis chair. The machine is ready, the nurse is ready, but something feels off. The flow is slow. The treatment is dragging. Maybe there’s swelling around your access site. Maybe the buzzing sound (called a bruit) you normally feel isn’t there anymore.

Panic sets in: Is my dialysis access failing? Do I need a big surgery? Is this the end of the road? Here’s the truth, straight from experts like Dr. Nandan Vemuri, Consultant – Vascular Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada: “Most dialysis access problems are common, and many of them can be fixed quickly with simple, effective treatments.” Your access is your lifeline, yes, but it doesn’t mean every problem is a catastrophe. With the right surgeon, you can often walk in with a failing access and walk out with a functional one the very same day.

Dangerous Problems That Can Trouble Your Dialysis Access

Dialysis access (whether a fistula or a graft) has to work smoothly for dialysis to work at all. But sometimes, the pipes (your vessels) get blocked, narrowed, or overused:

Clotting (Thrombosis): Think of it as a traffic jam in your blood vessels. A clot forms, blood can’t flow, and the whole system comes to a halt. This is one of the most common reasons access fails.

Think of it as a traffic jam in your blood vessels. A clot forms, blood can’t flow, and the whole system comes to a halt. This is one of the most common reasons access fails. Narrowing (Stenosis): Imagine pinching a straw in the middle. Less liquid passes through. That’s what happens when part of your access gets narrower over time.

Imagine pinching a straw in the middle. Less liquid passes through. That’s what happens when part of your access gets narrower over time. Contrived Needling : If the same spot is poked again and again for every dialysis, it weakens. Like a favorite shirt that develops a hole after repeated washing. That weak spot makes the access less effective.

: If the same spot is poked again and again for every dialysis, it weakens. Like a favorite shirt that develops a hole after repeated washing. That weak spot makes the access less effective. Aneurysms: If a blood vessel wall becomes weak, it can bulge. Left untreated, these bulges can become risky.

On paper these sound scary, but in reality, they’re fixable.

“Quick Fixes” That Save Your Access

Now comes the part that surprises most patients. “These problems don’t always need massive, complicated surgeries. In fact, vascular surgeons today have some very smart, minimally invasive tools,” says Vascular Surgeon Dr. Vemuri.

Thrombectomy: If clots are blocking your flow, surgeons can clean them out. In many cases, flow is restored in just one day. Angioplasty and Stenting: Ever seen plumbers inflate a balloon inside a blocked pipe to open it up? That’s angioplasty for your vessels. And if needed, a tiny stent is placed to keep it open longer. Surgical Revision: If your current access is too damaged, surgeons can repair it or even create a new one. Aneurysm Repair: If there’s a bulge, they can strengthen or fix it so it’s safe again. Ultrasound Assessment: The simplest, fastest step. With just an ultrasound, your surgeon can detect where the problem is and decide the best treatment plan.

In short, your vascular surgeon is like the mechanic who knows every nut and bolt of your dialysis lifeline. The earlier you act, the easier the fix. “If you feel decreased flow, swelling, or notice that the buzz (bruit) has reduced, don’t sit and hope it’ll go away. Call your dialysis team or vascular surgeon. Problems caught early are often solved with quick procedures, preventing treatment delays and bigger emergencies,” adds Dr. Vemuri.

Dialysis is already a tough journey; you don’t need the extra stress of worrying about your access. Yes, problems happen. But no, it doesn’t mean disaster every time. With modern procedures, a failing access can often be fixed fast, safely, and effectively.