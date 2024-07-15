Diagnosis Of Infection Without Urine Sample, AMRX Software Will Give Instant Results

Hyderabad: Patients will no longer need to give a sample to diagnose urinary tract diseases and infections. All you have to do is tell the doctors about your problems and symptoms... they will confirm whether there is an infection or not with the help of the AMRX software tool within five minutes.

Medical experts and researchers from the Startup Sign V Biosciences Private Limited in Aspire Bionest, Hyderabad Central University and Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Puttaparthi district, conducted experiments on 8,000 people from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala states. The health conditions of the patients, their family members, relatives, hereditary diseases and the health conditions of the areas where they live are recorded in the records.

This AMRX software has been developed with the help of Artificial Intelligence to determine antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in human bodies. Estimates of current and future diseases are made. The use of this software was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Central Government in September 2023. It is currently being used on the Doctors Portal in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Pradeep, assistant professor in the Department of AMR and Biosciences at Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, said that sometimes it takes 48 hours to get the results of urine tests. But now, it is enough to say yes or no to the questions asked by the doctors to identify the infection. Based on those answers, the software determines the level of infection in the urine from zero to 100. The bacteria level is also analysed so that the doctors can give the right dose of medicine to the patient. He stated that when the medical experts analysed the results given by the AMRX software with the results of the tests of urine samples done traditionally, 88 per cent were correct.

