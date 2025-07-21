From Numb Feet To Fragile Bones, How Diabetes Can Sneakily Weaken Your Bone Health

We all know that diabetes can cause trouble with blood sugar, the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves. But here’s something that isn’t talked about as much: it can also weaken your bones. A new study helps explain how and why that happens. Researchers have long noticed that people with diabetic nerve damage (called diabetic peripheral neuropathy or DPN) also seem to break bones more often. Until now, the reason wasn’t fully clear. But a new study led by Dr. Aaron James at Johns Hopkins University has found that damaged nerves might actually mess with your bones' ability to stay strong.

The research team used young male mice and gave them a high-fat diet to simulate type 2 diabetes. Over time, the mice developed all the usual signs of diabetes: weight gain, high blood sugar, and nerve damage especially in the skin and limbs. But something else happened, too: the bones themselves started losing nerve fibers. This was the big surprise. The long bones in the mice showed up to a 76% drop in nerve density—that’s a huge loss. And that nerve loss matched up with signs of weaker bones: thinner outer layers, lower bone mass, and less density in the spongy inner parts of the bone.

Why do nerves matter so much to bones?

It turns out, healthy nerves send out special chemical signals (like VEGFA, BDNF, and CGRP) that help bone cells grow and repair. In people without diabetes, these signals tell bone-building cells to stay active. But in diabetes, when the nerves get damaged, those signals get weaker or disappear.

Without this nerve-to-bone communication, the bone repair system goes off track. Instead of building new bone, some of the cells actually start turning into fat cells. At the same time, the body turns down several other important pathways that normally help balance bone formation and breakdown. In short, the nerves that run through your bones aren’t just along for the ride, they’re part of the reason your bones stay strong. When diabetes damages those nerves, your bones can start to fall apart from the inside. This study helps explain why people with diabetes are at higher risk of fractures, and it shows that protecting nerve health could be key to protecting bone health, too.

Dr. James says, “We’ve known that patients with diabetes have a higher risk of fractures, but our study shows that part of this risk may come directly from disrupted nerve-bone communication.”

This research doesn’t offer an instant cure, but it does shine a light on a hidden connection in the body.

Source:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41413-025-00436-x