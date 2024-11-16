ETV Bharat / health

Diabetes Needs A Collective Fight, Not To Be Left To Medical Professionals Only: Union Minister

New Delhi: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the need for a collective, cross-sectoral approach to tackle diabetes, stating that the disease is “too, serious to be left solely to medical professionals.”

Speaking at the 52nd annual conference of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), held in collaboration with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in New Delhi on Friday he called for increased public-private partnerships to achieve meaningful results.

The two-day conference (November 15-16), brought together over 5,000 healthcare professionals, national and international experts and policymakers to address India’s growing diabetes epidemic. With more than 100 million Indians currently diagnosed with diabetes, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the event underscored the urgency of collaborative efforts in diabetes prevention and management.

A Collaborative Approach To Combat Diabetes

Dr Singh advocated for breaking barriers between individuals, healthcare providers, families and societal sectors. “Just as economics is, too, serious a subject to be left to economists alone, diabetes is, too, critical to be managed solely by medical professionals. A broader, united approach is essential,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships, Dr Singh remarked, “Through these partnerships, we can bridge gaps in resources, education and care, achieving truly optimal outcomes.”

The conference also marked the release of a joint declaration by RSSDI and IDF, emphasising their shared commitment to increasing awareness, improving prevention and enhancing diabetes care. RSSDI President Dr BM Makkar described the declaration as “a testament to the urgent need for global and regional cooperation to combat diabetes.”

Doctor’s Pledge: A Commitment To Awareness And Prevention

Over 10,000 healthcare professionals from across India participated in the “Doctor’s Pledge,” committing to creating awareness about diabetes, advocating for early screenings and promoting healthier lifestyle choices. Dr Sanjay Agrawal, Secretary General of RSSDI, called this pledge a vital step towards making diabetes prevention a national priority.